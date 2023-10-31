Open Menu

Facebook, Instagram To Offer Paid Ad-free Europe Subscriptions

Sumaira FH Published October 31, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Facebook, Instagram to offer paid ad-free Europe subscriptions

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Facebook and Instagram users in Europe will be able to buy subscriptions to use the social networks without being tracked for targeted advertising from next month, Meta announced Monday, to comply with tougher EU rules.

Tech titans now face a growing European Union legal arsenal, which was designed to curb how they do business online and demands better privacy protection for users.

Firms like Meta use user data to serve highly targeted ads, and they have struggled to comply with the strict rules of the EU's 2018 data privacy regulation (GDPR).

Europe has hit Meta with huge fines over privacy and how it uses European users' data.

From November, European users will be able to subscribe for a fee of 9.99 Euros ($10.50) a month on the web, or 12.99 euros on mobile phones using iOS and Android systems, Meta said.

Subscriptions would apply to an individual's linked Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Privacy campaigners have previously warned they would launch legal challenges against such fees, accusing tech firms of asking users to pay for their fundamental rights, while skirting legal efforts to regulate privacy.

Asked by AFP, there was no immediate response from the European Commission as to whether to subscription option would assuage Brussels' privacy concerns.

From March 1, 2024, there will be an additional fee of six euros a month for access on the web and eight on smartphones for each additional account listed.

The EU's rules are a risk to Meta's lucrative revenue from advertising since they seek to curb its use of users' data without consent.

Meta's latest decision demonstrates the far-reaching impact of the EU's laws, shaking up the previous free model.

Related Topics

Business Europe Mobile Facebook European Union Brussels Buy March November 2018 From Arsenal Instagram

Recent Stories

AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio ..

AJK PM terms good governance imperative for socio-economic uplift, prosperity o ..

29 minutes ago
 FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on ..

FIFA bans Rubiales for 3 years for forced kiss on Spain player

29 minutes ago
 Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

Tennis: ATP Paris Masters results

29 minutes ago
 Cricket: World Cup standings

Cricket: World Cup standings

29 minutes ago
 Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian ..

Senator Kamran Michael bestowed National Christian Award in politics

29 minutes ago
 Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi ..

Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka to boost World Cup semi-final bid

33 minutes ago
Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure devel ..

Sarfaranga rally winner wants infrastructure development to promote adventure to ..

33 minutes ago
 Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scorebo ..

Cricket: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

44 minutes ago
 Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1 ..

Significant Amendments to Market Treasury Bills, 1998, & Ijara Sukuk Rules, 2008

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

Pakistan envoy to EU calls on Dutch counterpart

48 minutes ago
 'Indiscriminate action' to be taken against illega ..

'Indiscriminate action' to be taken against illegal immigrants after Oct 31: Bal ..

48 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar pays ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar pays respects at Data Darbar

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World