UrduPoint.com

Facebook Parent Company Meta To Layoff Up To 4,000 Employees - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Facebook Parent Company Meta to Layoff Up to 4,000 Employees - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Facebook's parent company Meta is preparing to layoff up 4,000 employees, Vox reported.

The report said on Tuesday that the layoffs will be announced the following day.

The report noted, however, that Meta declined to comment on the issue.

Meta previously cut 11,000 jobs in November, but the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in March that another 10,000 layoffs would occur in the months ahead.

Meta had about 86,000 employees at the end of 2022, according to the report.

Related Topics

Facebook Company Mark Zuckerberg March November Jobs

Recent Stories

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi- ..

Rossoneri, Real Madrid hold firm to reach CL semi-finals

56 minutes ago
 Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mo ..

Record 60,310 worshippers at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramadan

1 hour ago
 ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

ERC delivering Eid clothing to Syrian orphans

2 hours ago
 President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-F ..

President of UAE, Sultan of Oman exchange Eid al-Fitr greetings

2 hours ago
 Borouge drives sustainability, circularity with in ..

Borouge drives sustainability, circularity with innovative polyolefin solutions ..

3 hours ago
 Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefir ..

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefire

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.