UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook, PayPal Invest In Indonesian Start-up Gojek

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 07:11 PM

Facebook, PayPal invest in Indonesian start-up Gojek

Facebook and PayPal have invested in the Indonesian ride-hailing and digital payment start-up Gojek, joining other tech giants Tencent and Google, the Jakarta-based company said Wednesday

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Facebook and PayPal have invested in the Indonesian ride-hailing and digital payment start-up Gojek, joining other tech giants Tencent and Google, the Jakarta-based company said Wednesday.

The new investment "will support Gojek's mission to boost Southeast Asia's digital economy, with a focus on supporting payments and financial services in the region," it said in a statement.

The size of the investment was not disclosed.

Starting as a motorcycle ride-hailing call centre in 2010, Gojek launched an app five years later that soon turned into a "super-app" offering a wide range of services including deliveries, takeaway food and financial services.

The investment is Facebook's first in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's leading economy.

The social network behemoth is looking for new outlets for its products, particularly WhatsApp messaging, which is used everywhere in the country of more than 260 million people.

"Gojek, WhatsApp and Facebook are indispensable services in Indonesia," Matt Idema, chief operating officer at WhatsApp, said in the statement.

"Working together we can help bring millions of small businesses and the customers they serve into the largest digital economy in Southeast Asia." PayPal's payment services are also expected to be integrated into the Gojek app as part of the agreement.

The Indonesian start-up says it has connected hundreds of thousands of traders on its platform, often small businesses in the informal economy, and has more than 170 million users in the region.

Gojek in March raised $1.2 billion for expansion, according to Bloomberg, and it is valued at $10 billion by analysts CB Insights.

The company's main competitor is Grab, another "super-app" founded in Singapore.

Indonesia's digital sector was estimated at $40 billion in 2019 and could triple by 2025, according to a study by Google, Temasek and Bain & Company.

Related Topics

Google Facebook Company Singapore Indonesia March 2019 Agreement WhatsApp Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

ANP chief Asfand Yar grieves over death of MPA Jam ..

5 minutes ago

Private Education Network for opening of private s ..

5 minutes ago

UN accuses Asian nations of censorship during pand ..

5 minutes ago

Brazil's industrial production plummets 18.8% in A ..

5 minutes ago

The Lancet casts doubt over hydroxychloroquine stu ..

15 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad seeks private hospit ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.