Facebook Removes 5 Chinese-Based Accounts That Allegedly Focused on Hong Kong - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) US social media giant Facebook said in a press release on Monday that it removed five Chinese-based accounts and other pages that allegedly engaged in deceptive tactics focused on Hong Kong.

"Today, we removed seven Pages, three Groups and five Facebook accounts involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior as part of a small network that originated in China and focused on Hong Kong," Facebook said in the release. "The individuals behind this campaign engaged in a number of deceptive tactics, including the use of fake accounts...They frequently posted about local political news and issues including topics like the ongoing protests in Hong Kong."

The release added that although people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, the company's investigation found links to individuals associated with the Chinese government.

The company launched the probe based on a tip from Twitter, the release said.

Shortly prior to Facebook's statement, Twitter announced that customers will have 30 days to offboard state-controlled media advertisements.

Any affected accounts will be able to continue to use Twitter to participate in public conversation, but will not be able to use the company's advertising products, the release said.

Twitter said it made this change to its advertising policy to "protect healthy discourse and open conversation" and by limiting the content users see from accounts they are not following.