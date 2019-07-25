Facebook Settlement Fails to Protect User Privacy - Digital Rights Group

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The settlement reached between the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Facebook is inadequate in protecting users' privacy from the platform's surveillance-based system of social networking, digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation (EEF) said in a press release.

Earlier, the FTC announced that Facebook has agreed to pay $5 billion to settle charges related to its violation of users' privacy and has agreed to new restrictions on data management.

"Today's FTC-Facebook settlement does not sufficiently protect user privacy," the rights group stated on Wednesday, noting that the agreement does not limit how Facebook collects, uses and shares personal data of its users.

Moreover, EEF argued in the statement, the settlement provides no public transparency regarding ways Facebook harvests or shares users' information. The agreement fails to address "Facebook's market power in social networks and internet advertising," according to EEF.

The settlement came under fire from multiple US lawmakers, who said the measure amounts to nothing but a slap on the wrist and will not have an impact on Facebook's operations.