UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Settlement Fails To Protect User Privacy - Digital Rights Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 03:30 AM

Facebook Settlement Fails to Protect User Privacy - Digital Rights Group

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The settlement reached between the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Facebook is inadequate in protecting users' privacy from the platform's surveillance-based system of social networking, digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation (EEF) said in a press release.

Earlier, the FTC announced that Facebook has agreed to pay $5 billion to settle charges related to its violation of users' privacy and has agreed to new restrictions on data management.

"Today's FTC-Facebook settlement does not sufficiently protect user privacy," the rights group stated on Wednesday, noting that the agreement does not limit how Facebook collects, uses and shares personal data of its users.

Moreover, EEF argued in the statement, the settlement provides no public transparency regarding ways Facebook harvests or shares users' information. The agreement fails to address "Facebook's market power in social networks and internet advertising," according to EEF.

The settlement came under fire from multiple US lawmakers, who said the measure amounts to nothing but a slap on the wrist and will not have an impact on Facebook's operations.

Related Topics

Fire Internet Facebook Market From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

4 hours ago

733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through al ..

4 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

4 hours ago

WeWork to launch first UAE location in early 2020 ..

4 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

4 hours ago

Boeing reports biggest-ever loss as 737 MAX ground ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.