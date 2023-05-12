Facebook, Telegram Paid Off Fines Imposed by Russian Court - Bailiff

Facebook (banned in Russia) and Telegram have paid the administrative fines imposed on them by a Russian court, Dmitry Aristov, the head of the Russian Federal Bailiff Service, told Sputnik on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Facebook (banned in Russia) and Telegram have paid the administrative fines imposed on them by a Russian court, Dmitry Aristov, the head of the Russian Federal Bailiff Service, told Sputnik on Friday.

"Facebook and Telegram have paid off their administrative fines," Aristov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

The legal expert noted that the bailiffs were working on an enforced collection of fines imposed on international corporations for violating Russian laws.

Last year, the total amount of fines imposed on Facebook's parent company Meta for failure to delete content banned in Russia was over 100 million rubles ($1.2 million).�Furthermore, for repeated violations of the Russian laws, the company was handed a turnover-based fine of almost 2 billion rubles.