UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facebook Temporarily Blocks Likud Campaign's Chat Bot Over Violation Of Hate Speech Policy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 07:00 PM

Facebook Temporarily Blocks Likud Campaign's Chat Bot Over Violation of Hate Speech Policy

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Facebook announced on Thursday it has blocked a Facebook Messenger chat bot of the Israeli center-right Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for 24 hours over breaching the social media's hate speech policy.

The suspension came after subscribers to Netanyahu's official Facebook account received a message that contained calls to support the Likud party at the upcoming snap election to the Knesset, the unicameral national legislature of Israel. The message also urged recipients to avoid the creation of a left-wing government of "Arabs, who want to destroy us allwomen, children and men ” and allow nuclear Iran that will kill us."

"After careful review of the Likud campaign's bot activities, we found a violation of our hate speech policy.

We also found that the bot was misusing the platform in the time period allowed to contact people. As a result, we temporarily suspended the bot for 24 hours. Should there be any additional violations, we will continue to take appropriate action," a spokesperson for Facebook said, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post newspaper.

Netanyahu told reporters following the incident that he was unaware of this message and assumed that it was a consequence of a headquarters employee's mistake.

The snap election to the 120-seat Knesset is scheduled to take place on September 17. The election was called as the result of Netanyahu failing to form a government following a previous election in April.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel Iran Social Media Facebook Nuclear Jerusalem April September Women Post All Government Employment

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Indian Ambassador

31 minutes ago

UAE climate change council reviews nation&#039;s e ..

31 minutes ago

OPEC keeps current output cuts till December, unde ..

1 hour ago

Coal phase-out is a real challenge: German energy ..

1 hour ago

CUVAS signs MoU with Houbara Foundation (HFIP) to ..

1 hour ago

Australian Leader to Skip UN Climate Summit Possib ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.