TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Facebook announced on Thursday it has blocked a Facebook Messenger chat bot of the Israeli center-right Likud party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, for 24 hours over breaching the social media's hate speech policy.

The suspension came after subscribers to Netanyahu's official Facebook account received a message that contained calls to support the Likud party at the upcoming snap election to the Knesset, the unicameral national legislature of Israel. The message also urged recipients to avoid the creation of a left-wing government of "Arabs, who want to destroy us all ” women, children and men ” and allow nuclear Iran that will kill us."

"After careful review of the Likud campaign's bot activities, we found a violation of our hate speech policy.

We also found that the bot was misusing the platform in the time period allowed to contact people. As a result, we temporarily suspended the bot for 24 hours. Should there be any additional violations, we will continue to take appropriate action," a spokesperson for Facebook said, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post newspaper.

Netanyahu told reporters following the incident that he was unaware of this message and assumed that it was a consequence of a headquarters employee's mistake.

The snap election to the 120-seat Knesset is scheduled to take place on September 17. The election was called as the result of Netanyahu failing to form a government following a previous election in April.