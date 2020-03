Facebook to Pay Employees Extra $1,000 Amid Coronavirus - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Facebook plans to add $1,000 to the next paycheck of its full-times employees and ensure that they all get biannual bonuses to support families amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The social media giant has roughly 45,000 workers eligible to payouts, according to the publication which cites an internal memo obtained on Tuesday.

The employee moves are among several announced by Facebook in response to the pandemic. The company also unveiled plans to provide $100 million in cash and advertising credits to 30,000 eligible small businesses in more than 30 countries where it operates.

Most Facebook employees have already started working from home. The company is also sending its contractors home with pay, the report said.

US authorities also mull payouts to support households and sustain consumer demand. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Tuesday the Federal government may start sending checks in the mail to Americans over the next two weeks.