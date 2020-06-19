UrduPoint.com
Facebook, Twitter See No Foreign Attempts To Exploit US Protests - Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Twitter and Facebook officials on Thursday told the US House of Representatives Intelligence Committee that they have not found on their social media platforms any traces of foreign actors' attempts to exploit protests against racial discrimination and police brutality in the United States.

"We have not seen foreign actors engage in coordinated inauthentic behavior around the protests yet. We have teams that are proactively hunting for that, so that if we do find it we could announce it publicly," Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook Head of Cybersecurity Policy, said in his testimony via videoconference.

Gleicher said Facebook has not spotted any foreign attempts to manipulate a public debate over voting procedures at the upcoming Presidential election in the United States - neither in favor, nor against mail ballots.

"We haven't seen coordinated inauthentic behavior on the part of foreign governments particularly targeting voting systems, how to vote in the United States. It's definitely something we are monitoring," Gleicher said.

Twitter Global Public Policy Director Nick Pickley, conveyed the same message.

"In terms of both of these issues, I can begin by reassuring the committee that we haven't found evidence of concerted manipulation by foreign actors in either of those areas," Pickley said.

Gleicher added that Facebook has seen some cases of "fraudsters and spammers trying to make money of the public debate around the protests, even going so far as to trying to sell non-existing T-shirts to attendees or to people who might be attending."

