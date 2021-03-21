YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2021) Social network users have reminded Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who stated that Yerevan purchased Russian Su-30SM fighters without missiles months before the Karabakh conflict, of his own words in summer 2020 about the fighters conducting training flights with missiles.

At a meeting with residents of the Aragatsotn region on Saturday, the Armenian leader said that the country had bought the fighters from Russia without missiles intended for them. He noted that Su-30SM jets were delivered in May, although he had earlier stated that it was in December 2019. Pashinyan ended up blaming the previous leadership for failing to purchase the fighters earlier, so that the incumbent could buy missiles in time.

Facebook users have now uncovered Pashinyan's post from July 3, 2020, in which he says that the Su-30SM conducted the first training flights to test air-to-surface missiles for "offensive actions." Back then, he noted that "all the targets were hit with high accuracy."

Former Chief of Armenia's General Staff Movses Hakobyan said in November that the fighters were without missiles intended for them, as Russia prohibits the sale of missiles for the Su-30SM to other countries. The Armenian authorities remained silent about this matter until recently.