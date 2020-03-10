UrduPoint.com
Facebook, VK Delete Misinformation On COVID-19 In Russia - Communication Watchdog

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 06:50 PM

The Facebook and VKontakte social networks, in compliance with the Prosecutor General's Office's orders, have deleted misleading information about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Russia, federal communication watchdog Roskomnadzor told Sputnik on Tuesday

Last week, the office's spokesman, Andrey Ivanov, announced that while monitoring and analyzing websites it had found inaccurate information about the alleged mass spread of COVID-19 in Russia as well as tens of thousands of infected people. The office requested that Roskomnadzor limit access to the false information.

"Social networks Facebook and VKontakte have complied with the requirements of the Prosecutor General's Office and deleted unsubstantiated information on the spread of the coronavirus in Russia," Roskomnadzor said.

Russia has so far reported 20 COVID-19 cases and three recoveries.

