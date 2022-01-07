Faced with Omicron, Germany wavers on plan to mandate jabs

Just a few weeks ago, Germany's new government was championing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations as the surest way out of the pandemic

Frankfurt, Jan 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Just a few weeks ago, Germany's new government was championing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations as the surest way out of the pandemic.

But those plans are buckling as the Omicron variant continues its relentless spread, throwing up new questions about breakthrough infections, the impact on hospitals and how many jabs it will take to stay protected.

A closely-watched meeting on Friday between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the leaders of Germany's 16 states to discuss tighter coronavirus curbs is unlikely to bring clarity, with draft documents indicating the issue is not on the agenda.

But the topic has been hotly debated in Germany and calls to scrap the plan have grown louder, particularly from Scholz's own coalition partners.

"The longer the discussion about mandatory vaccinations lasts... the more the project wobbles," wrote Sueddeutsche newspaper.

Der Spiegel weekly called it "a headless project without a plan".

Although Germany is home to BioNTech, the company that co-created the widely used Comirnaty vaccine, the country has a lower coronavirus vaccination rate than France, Italy or Spain.

Just over 71 percent of the German population is double jabbed, while almost 42 percent have had their booster shot, considered crucial in the fight against Omicron.

Hundreds, at times thousands, of people have taken to the streets to protest the government's Covid approach and vaccine plan in recent weeks, occasionally resulting in clashes with police.

Like several other countries, Germany has already announced vaccine mandates for those in certain professions, including soldiers and health workers.

But Scholz, who recently replaced Angela Merkel as chancellor, said in late November that compulsory jabs for adults would be needed "to protect us all".

The announcement marked a U-turn after the previous Merkel government always dismissed the idea of forcing people to get jabbed.

Scholz has tasked the lower house of parliament with preparing the necessary legislation and promised lawmakers they would be allowed to vote their conscience, with the aim of introducing compulsory jabs from "late February or early March".

The move would put Germany on the same path as Austria, which is on the verge of introducing a general vaccine mandate.

While it has stirred controversy there too, the measure is backed by all the political parties except Austria's far-right FPOe.

"Compulsory vaccination will come, all experts agree on the high protective effect also against Omicron and hospitalisations," said Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Scholz's centre-left Social Democrats and their coalition partners the Greens and the liberal FDP initially backed the same measure for Germany, but cracks soon emerged.

Although coronavirus cases are rising, Germany has so far been spared the steep Omicron surge that has swept other nations, prompting Justice Minister Marco Buschmann from the FDP to call for a wait-and-see approach.

Germany's first parliamentary debate on compulsory jabs is only scheduled for late January, later than observers had expected, fuelling speculation that Scholz won't be able to stick to his timetable.

A government spokeswoman on Friday rejected suggestions of a delay, saying mandatory vaccination was a "sensitive topic" that merited a "public and wide" discussion.

Several MPs from the FDP, a party traditionally in favour of low government intervention, have said they will vote against mandatory jabs.

FDP chief Christian Lindner said new findings "could play a role in the decision", in a nod to Omicron infecting even the triple jabbed, and studies suggesting a lower hospitalisation rate than with the Delta variant.

"Protecting human health and life is highly desirable. But our greatest asset... is and remains our freedom," he said Thursday.

The opposition meanwhile has attacked Scholz for passing the buck to parliament instead of having the government spearhead the mandatory vaccine legislation.

"It should be Olaf Scholz (leading it)," said Ralph Brinkhaus, parliamentary leader of the centre-right CDU.

But Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD), an epidemiologist, said compulsory jabs had to come quickly to avoid the worst of what Omicron could have in store.

Hoping that Omicron would spread so rapidly that the vaccine debate becomes "obsolete" would be a mistake, he told Spiegel.

Even with Omicron, patients could suffer severe illness and lasting damage, he said.

"A lot of unvaccinated people would die." mfp/hmn/ach PFIZER BioNTech