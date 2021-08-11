UrduPoint.com

Facilities In Italy Can Demand IDs When Checking Green Passes - Interior Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 07:30 PM

Facilities in Italy Can Demand IDs When Checking Green Passes - Interior Ministry

The owners and managers of Italian facilities where visitors have to show their COVID-19 passes have a right to check their identification documents in case of doubts as to certificate authenticity, the interior ministry said on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The owners and managers of Italian facilities where visitors have to show their COVID-19 passes have a right to check their identification documents in case of doubts as to certificate authenticity, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry issued the statement to explain the rights of facility owners after Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said on Monday that they are not required to ask for identity cards when checking passes.

"Checking [IDs] is necessary in case of violating or bypassing the rules. For example, when the discrepancy of personal information in the certificate is evident," the ministry's circular said.

The COVID-19 passes are available for Italians who underwent vaccination against the coronavirus or have recently recovered from the disease. Since August 6, the certificates are obligatory for service in bars and restaurants as well as attending mass events.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Interior Minister August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdulla Al Marri holds virtual meeting with Latvia ..

Abdulla Al Marri holds virtual meeting with Latvian counterpart to enhance econo ..

2 minutes ago
 Germany's Maas Says Not Yet Contacted With Russian ..

Germany's Maas Says Not Yet Contacted With Russian, UK Colleagues on 'Espionage' ..

1 minute ago
 Olympic champion Zverev to miss Davis Cup

Olympic champion Zverev to miss Davis Cup

1 minute ago
 German Top Court Rules to Arrest UK Citizen Suspec ..

German Top Court Rules to Arrest UK Citizen Suspected of Spying for Russia - Pro ..

1 minute ago
 Members of Senate, NA committee appreciate draft l ..

Members of Senate, NA committee appreciate draft law of Pakistan Media Regulator ..

1 minute ago
 Suspected British Spy Passed Antiterror Data to Ru ..

Suspected British Spy Passed Antiterror Data to Russia - German Media

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.