Facilities in Italy Can Demand IDs When Checking Green Passes - Interior Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The owners and managers of Italian facilities where visitors have to show their COVID-19 passes have a right to check their identification documents in case of doubts as to certificate authenticity, the interior ministry said on Wednesday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The owners and managers of Italian facilities where visitors have to show their COVID-19 passes have a right to check their identification documents in case of doubts as to certificate authenticity, the interior ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry issued the statement to explain the rights of facility owners after Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese said on Monday that they are not required to ask for identity cards when checking passes.

"Checking [IDs] is necessary in case of violating or bypassing the rules. For example, when the discrepancy of personal information in the certificate is evident," the ministry's circular said.

The COVID-19 passes are available for Italians who underwent vaccination against the coronavirus or have recently recovered from the disease. Since August 6, the certificates are obligatory for service in bars and restaurants as well as attending mass events.