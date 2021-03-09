UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Facility Hosting Peacekeepers In Somalia's Capital Targeted In Mortar Attack - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Facility Hosting Peacekeepers in Somalia's Capital Targeted in Mortar Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) At least three mortar shells hit the Halane base camp in Mogadishu, which houses African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) troops and western diplomatic missions, causing a number of casualties, media reported on Tuesday, citing a source within the facility.

According to the Garowe news website, the attack took place ahead of planned key talks on finding ways out of Somalia's election crisis in the vicinity and seemed to aim at disrupting the negotiations.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Internal Security and lawmaker Abdirizak Mohamed announced, citing a source, that four mortar shells had landed at the heavily fortified Halane base camp

"Source: four [mortar] rounds hit army base camp in Halane.

One person injured is confirmed," the official wrote on Twitter.

The legislative and presidential elections in Somalia were initially scheduled to be held last year but were put off several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and clashes with jihadist militants from the al-Shabab terror group, linked to al-Qaeda (terrorist organization, banned in Russia).

The talks between the central government and all five Federal states to organize the presidential election to replace incumbent Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, in office since 2017, have been stalled since the country passed an agreed-upon election deadline, February 8.

Related Topics

Election Somalia Injured Attack Terrorist Militants Army Russia Twitter Mogadishu February 2017 Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

7 minutes ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

11 minutes ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

17 minutes ago

ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

18 minutes ago

Russia reports fewer than 10,000 new COVID-19 case ..

22 minutes ago

Emirates boosts services to Maldives, Seychelles

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.