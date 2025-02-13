Open Menu

Facing Egg Shortage, Americans Bring Chickens Home To Roost

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2025 | 08:30 AM

Facing egg shortage, Americans bring chickens home to roost

Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A Houston poultry supply company is selling chickens like there is no tomorrow, as sky-high prices for eggs prompt some Americans to produce their own at home.

A recent US outbreak of bird flu since early 2024 is exacting a heavy toll on poultry farms. More than 21 million egg-laying hens have been "depopulated" this year so far, after 13.2 million were culled in December, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Eggs, as a result, are a precious commodity these days.

John Berry, who manages a livestock company in Houston, reported a dramatic increase in demand for chickens as consumers grapple with the egg shortage.

"Our sales for poultry have doubled or maybe potentially tripled.

I mean we're selling 100 chickens a week or more," Berry told AFP.

In times of egg abundance it would take two or three weeks to sell that many birds, he said.

A dozen premium eggs can now cost an eye-popping $10 in some US supermarkets, with even lower-grade ones now drawing twice their usual price of what is normally between two and three Dollars.

The popular grocery store chain Trader Joe's is limiting purchases to one dozen eggs of any kind per household per day, and Costco is also limiting purchases.

Waffle House restaurants have slapped a 50-cent surcharge on each egg in a dish to compensate for higher costs.

Last week in Seattle, a restaurant was robbed of 500 eggs from its storeroom in the middle of the night.

Recent Stories

Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab posit ..

Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction

6 hours ago
 Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstru ..

Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction

6 hours ago
 Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued ..

Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..

6 hours ago
 MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transforma ..

MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transformation, AI governance

6 hours ago
 Bain & Company, WGS launch AI-enabled sustainabili ..

Bain & Company, WGS launch AI-enabled sustainability readiness tool to accelerat ..

6 hours ago
 UAE re-elected to UNWTO Executive Council

UAE re-elected to UNWTO Executive Council

7 hours ago
Coalition talks collapse between Austria's Freedom ..

Coalition talks collapse between Austria's Freedom, People's parties

7 hours ago
 US opposes any plan to annex Ukraine to NATO

US opposes any plan to annex Ukraine to NATO

7 hours ago
 Egyptian President, Jordanian King stress need for ..

Egyptian President, Jordanian King stress need for Gaza ceasefire, reconstructio ..

7 hours ago
 WGS: Office of Developmental Affairs stresses impo ..

WGS: Office of Developmental Affairs stresses importance of global cooperation i ..

7 hours ago
 EU Commission to focus on economy, security in 202 ..

EU Commission to focus on economy, security in 2025 agenda

7 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Schneider E ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with CEO of Schneider Electric

8 hours ago

More Stories From World