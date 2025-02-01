Facing flak, Red Cross defends its role in Israel-Hamas war

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The Red Cross, accused of not doing enough to help hostages in Gaza or Palestinian detainees in Israel, has defended itself in a rare statement outlining the limits of its role.

Insisting on its neutrality, the International Committee of the Red Cross said the escalation of violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories has triggered "a proliferation of dehumanising language and of false and misleading information about the ICRC and our work in the current conflict".

- Hostages -

In recent days, ICRC vehicles have facilitated the transfer of Palestinians out of Israeli detention, and hostages held in the Gaza Strip since Hamas's attack in Israel on October 7, 2023.

But the transfer of hostages to the ICRC has been sharply criticised following chaotic scenes on Thursday as masked fighters from Hamas and Islamic Jihad, carrying automatic weapons, struggled to hold back a surging crowd.

ICRC officials "did nothing to interfere with this intimidating display of indignity and public humiliation", Gerald Steinberg, president of the right-wing Israeli organisation NGO Monitor, wrote in the Australian-based online magazine Quillette.

The ICRC said: "Ensuring the safety and security of the handover operations is the responsibility of the parties to the agreement."

Furthermore, "Interfering with armed security personnel could compromise the safety of ICRC staff, and more importantly that of the hostages."

The Geneva-based organisation also said it had not given permission for "people carrying Hamas flags to get on top of our buses in Ramallah" during the release of Palestinian detainees, "nor did we have the capacity to prevent people from doing so".