Open Menu

Facing Pressure, Security Council To Vote On New Gaza Ceasefire Call

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2023 | 07:24 PM

Facing pressure, Security Council to vote on new Gaza ceasefire call

The United Nations Security Council will vote Monday on a new resolution calling for an "urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities" in Gaza, as Washington exhibits growing impatience with key ally Israel

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The United Nations Security Council will vote Monday on a new resolution calling for an "urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities" in Gaza, as Washington exhibits growing impatience with key ally Israel.

The vote comes days after the United States blocked a previous Security Council resolution that would have called for a "humanitarian ceasefire" in the battered Palestinian territory, where Israel continues its deadly strikes.

But in the General Assembly, the UN's 193 members voted overwhelmingly for a ceasefire, with 153 in favor -- exceeding the 140 or so countries that have routinely backed resolutions condemning Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

The upcoming Security Council resolution was introduced by Arab countries that had come away from last Tuesday's General Assembly vote bolstered by such broad international support, though the latest text's fate remains uncertain.

The new draft, drawn up by the United Arab Emirates and seen by AFP, calls for an "urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip."

It also affirms support for a two-state solution in the region and "stresses the importance of unifying the Gaza Strip with the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority."

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution United Nations Israel Ukraine Russia Washington Vote Gaza Bank United States United Arab Emirates From Arab

Recent Stories

Additional Info Secretary visits APP, PBC Quetta

Additional Info Secretary visits APP, PBC Quetta

23 seconds ago
 RDA issues notices to seven marketing companies fo ..

RDA issues notices to seven marketing companies for advertising unapproved housi ..

25 seconds ago
 Newly appointed Election Commissioner in Sindh, CS ..

Newly appointed Election Commissioner in Sindh, CS discuss election arrangements

26 seconds ago
 Crackdown against overcharging drivers

Crackdown against overcharging drivers

28 seconds ago
 LHC grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in corrupt ..

LHC grants bail to Muhammad Khan Bhatti in corruption case

6 minutes ago
 Jawad Sohrab Malik meets President ECOSOC in Riyad ..

Jawad Sohrab Malik meets President ECOSOC in Riyadh

6 minutes ago
DG Health Services leads technical group consultat ..

DG Health Services leads technical group consultations for PAPHS

6 minutes ago
 Arabic language belongs to ancient civilization: P ..

Arabic language belongs to ancient civilization: PU VC

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan women create history, beat New Zealand in ..

Pakistan women create history, beat New Zealand in Super Over

7 minutes ago
 Inflow of remittances through exchange companies r ..

Inflow of remittances through exchange companies rises by 10 to 15%

14 seconds ago
 Demi Lovato and Jutes get engaged

Demi Lovato and Jutes get engaged

47 minutes ago
 BoR moving towards digitization: SMBR

BoR moving towards digitization: SMBR

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World