Open Menu

Facing Trump And Musk, EU Lawmakers Seek Sure Footing

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2025 | 12:20 PM

Facing Trump and Musk, EU lawmakers seek sure footing

Strasbourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) How to deal with Donald Trump's disruptive return to the White House and the tempestuous forays of his billionaire ally Elon Musk into European affairs?

EU lawmakers will launch the search for answers on Tuesday, as the 27-nation bloc walks a fine line between guarding its interests and avoiding the ire of the mercurial US leader.

Their debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, a day after Trump was sworn in under the dome of the US Capitol, is set to highlight the difficult dilemmas facing the old continent.

Since the Republican's electoral win in November, European Union leaders have sought to project confidence, insisting the bloc had learned how to deal with Trump and was prepared for his comeback.

Campaign trail promises to "take other countries' jobs", slap tariffs on US allies and halt aid to Ukraine barely elicited a reaction as Brussels insisted it was ready, come what may.

But as Trump's menaces and outbursts, including a threat to annex Greenland, piled on after the vote, some lawmakers have grown impatient with the EU's wait-and-see attitude.

"We share a lot of things with the Americans, but at the same time we must not be naive," warned Marie-Pierre Vedrenne, from the centrist Renew group.

"We must not let our actions be dictated to us by Donald Trump or Elon Musk."

Lawmakers will debate whether the EU can find a unified voice to confront a cantankerous Washington.

But parliament itself is divided on the issue and -- unlike many national assemblies -- holds little real power, particularly on foreign policy.

Recent Stories

27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan i ..

27 injured in 6.2-magnitude earthquake on Taiwan island

41 minutes ago
 Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for ca ..

Relay For Life 2025 returns to inspire hope for cancer awareness

1 hour ago
 Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, ..

Punjab medical colleges: First selection list out, cutoff hits 94.36%

2 hours ago
 ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy ..

ADNOC Gas, EWEC partner to support UAE’s energy transformation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2025

4 hours ago
UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris F ..

UAE showcases creativity at Maison & Objet Paris Fair

12 hours ago
 Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Com ..

Dubai hosts closed meeting of World Bank Cloud Computing Working Group

12 hours ago
 UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid p ..

UN delegation following up on post-ceasefire aid preparations for Gaza

13 hours ago
 Singaporean delegation explores future academic co ..

Singaporean delegation explores future academic cooperation with Mohamed Bin Zay ..

13 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Donald Trump on ta ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Donald Trump on taking oath as US President for ..

13 hours ago
 UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon visits Israel

UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon visits Israel

13 hours ago

More Stories From World