Facing US tariffs, Canadians hunt for business in Europe

Hanover, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) With his small steel mill facing hefty US tariffs, Canadian businessman Chris Wyatt is hunting for new European customers at the world's biggest industrial technology fair in Germany.

"There's uncertainty in the markets so big projects are being shelved or they're just not moving ahead," said sales director Wyatt, handing out flyers at his stand, alongside big players in robotics and factory machinery.

This week's Hanover Fair, which has attracted more than 4,000 exhibitors from around 60 countries, takes place as US President Donald Trump gears up to announce a wave of "reciprocal tariffs", ratcheting up global trade tensions even further.

And this year's guest of honour is Canada -- a clear signal that Europe stands with Ottawa as it faces not just hefty duties from the United States, its largest trading partner, but also Trump's threats to annex the country.

"Welcome to Germany, dear Canadian friends," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday ahead of the fair's opening.

"We stand by your side."

His comments highlighted warming ties between Europe and Canada amid Trump's sabre-rattling -- with some even joking that Canada should join the EU.

For Wyatt the impacts of Trump's trade war are already being felt.

The president slapped 25-percent tariffs on US steel and aluminium imports on March 12, and even briefly threatened to hike the duty to 50 percent on Canadian imports.

Wyatt's Ontario company Kubes Steel currently exports 80 percent of its production, specialised steel for a range of industries including the nuclear sector, to the United States.

"Of course, we are concerned," said Wyatt, whose company employs about 80 people. "People aren't spending money at this point."

Still he is hopeful the trade fair will bring new opportunities -- he managed to make contacts with prospective new clients, including Spanish transport companies.