UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fact Of Putin-May Meeting Positive - Peskov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 12:29 AM

Fact of Putin-May Meeting Positive - Peskov

The very fact of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Theresa May is positive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The very fact of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Theresa May is positive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

"May is now Britain's prime minister, she is on the sidelines of the summit along with President Putin.

And before that there was a very long pause in communication at the top level in Russian-British relations. Therefore, the fact that the meeting took place is very positive," Peskov said on the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

He said the Russian side liked the friendly and constructive attitude of May, who showed readiness to seek mechanisms to boost bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vladimir Putin United Kingdom May TV Top

Recent Stories

WHO Records Decrease in Ebola Cases in DR Congo Ye ..

43 seconds ago

Tourists Retain Hotel Bookings Despite Recent Terr ..

45 seconds ago

Serbs in Northern Kosovo to Halt Trade in Protest ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Likely to Talk to Merkel on Normandy Format ..

2 minutes ago

No One Forgot About Russian Diplomatic Property, P ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Military in Syria Contributed Significantl ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.