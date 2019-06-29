Fact of Putin-May Meeting Positive - Peskov

(@imziishan)

The very fact of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and UK Prime Minister Theresa May is positive, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

"May is now Britain's prime minister, she is on the sidelines of the summit along with President Putin.

And before that there was a very long pause in communication at the top level in Russian-British relations. Therefore, the fact that the meeting took place is very positive," Peskov said on the Rossiya 24 tv channel.

He said the Russian side liked the friendly and constructive attitude of May, who showed readiness to seek mechanisms to boost bilateral trade and economic cooperation.