FACTBOX - 1999 Terrorist Bombing of Residential Building on Guryanova Street in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Monday marks 20 years since a deadly terrorist attack was carried out on an apartment building, located on Moscow's Guryanova Street, in what was one in a series of four explosions that hit residential blocs across Russia within one month.

A powerful explosion occurred in Moscow on the ground floor of nine-story residential building number 19 on Guryanova Street on September 9, 1999, slightly after midnight. The blast completely destroyed the central section of the building, damaged a neighboring housing complex and shattered the windows of three other complexes. As a result of the explosion, 100 people died and 690 others were injured.

About 40 firefighting and 60 ambulance units, as well as employees of the city's search and rescue teams ” a total of about 400 people ” worked at the site of the explosion. The first rescuers arrived at the scene three minutes after receiving the call.

The search for the dead and injured was hampered by a fire caused by the explosion and severe smoke.

The residents of these homes were evacuated to hotels and hostels that were located nearby. Many people opted to stay with their relatives.

September 13, 1999, was declared a day of national mourning for those killed in this explosion, as well as in another one that occurred in the Russian city of Buynaksk, located in the Republic of Dagestan, several days before.

Families affected by the explosion were provided with financial and psychological assistance. Those who lost their homes received new apartments.

In 2000, a bronze monument was erected on the site of the destroyed building on Guryanova Street to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attack. Three years later, at the request of residents and in accordance with a Moscow government decree, a chapel was built near the site of the tragedy. The chapel became a sacred place where people can pray for all innocently killed people.

A mourning ceremony takes place at the scene of the tragedy every year.

A joint group, which included investigators, case officers and experts from the Russian Interior Ministry, Federal Security Service and the prosecutor's office, was created to investigate the cause of the explosion. The pattern of the destruction and the number of victims pointed to the fact that a powerful explosive device had been detonated. Therefore, the cause of the explosion was determined to be due to an act of terrorism.

According to the results of an examination that was conducted by the Federal Security Service, such a powerful explosion was professionally prepared and could occur when an explosive device consisting of 300-400 kilograms (661-881 Pounds) of TNT was detonated.

After investigators examined the explosive remnants, they concluded that the same devices were used in two other explosions that occurred on Kashirskoye Shosse in Moscow on September 13, 1999, and in the Russian city of Volgodonsk on September 16 of that same year. The explosive mixture was the same in these three terrorist attacks, so the investigators came to the conclusion that the bombs were produced by the same group.

In April 2003, the Procurator General's Office completed an investigation into the criminal case of the explosions in Moscow and Volgodonsk. The investigation revealed that the acts of terrorism had been conducted by foreign citizens Ibn Al-Khattab and Abu Omar al-Saif, who were subsequently killed by the Russian special services in the region of Chechnya.

Khattab and Omar created an organized group on the territory of the North Caucasus constituent entities of the Russian Federation, whose plans were to conduct a series of terrorist bombings in Russia. In the first half of August 1999, members of this group produced over 14 tonnes of improvised mixed explosives and packed them in bags. In mid-August, these bags were transported to the city of Kislovodsk and later, in early September, members of the criminal group documented this cargo as sugar and potatoes and transported it to Moscow and Volgodonsk.

The investigation found that the criminals planned to carry out four explosions in Moscow, two of which were prevented by law enforcement agencies.

According to the investigation, seven more people were involved in organizing the attacks in Moscow and Volgodonsk. Law enforcement agencies managed to detain only two of them: Yusuf Krymshamkhalov and Adam Dekkushev. The investigation established that they were engaged in delivering the explosives to the sites of the attacks, as well as in manufacturing them.

In January 2004, the Moscow City Court found Krymshamkhalov and Dekkushev guilty of terrorism, murder, illegal possession, trafficking, the storage and manufacture of explosives, illegally crossing of the state border and other crimes related to the bombings, and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Most of the other members of the criminal group who carried out the bombings in Moscow and Volgodonsk were killed.