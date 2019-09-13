FACTBOX - 1999 Terrorist Bombing of Residential Building on Kashirskoye Shosse in Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Friday marks 20 years since a deadly terrorist attack was carried out on an apartment building, located on Moscow's Kashirskoye Shosse, in what was one in a series of explosions that hit residential blocs across Russia within one month.

A powerful explosion occurred in Moscow in residential building number 6 on Kashirskoye Shosse on September 13, 1999, at 5 a.m. local time (2:00 GMT).

The explosion that killed 124 people, injured seven others and completely destroyed the eight-story brick building was caused by a bomb filled with 300 kilograms (661 pound) of TNT.

Almost all the windows in the neighboring houses were blown out. Residential building number 8 was also badly damaged.

Firefighters, rescuers, police and FSB (Federal Security Service of Russia) officers, as well as ambulance units, worked at the site of the explosion. The first group of rescuers and dog handlers arrived at the scene at 5:27 a.m. In the afternoon, despite fire and heavy smoke, which hampered the work, all the rubble and debris was cleared. Rescuers managed to save one life.

The families who were affected by the explosion were provided with financial assistance and received compensation for the loss of property. As many as 39 families that lost their homes received new apartments.

By the mayor's order, 34 million rubles (about $520,000) were allocated for the capital maintenance of residential buildings adjacent to the site of the explosion.

There is a square with a memorial and a plaque with the Names of 124 victims of this terrorist attack on the site of the tragedy. The memorial is in the form of a small Orthodox chapel. On September 13 every year, relatives and friends of the victims gather there, bring flowers and icons, and light memorial candles.

After investigators examined the explosive remnants, they concluded that the same devices were used in two other explosions that occurred on Moscow's Guryanova Street on September 9 and in the Russian city of Volgodonsk on September 16.

In April 2003, the Procurator General's Office completed an investigation into the criminal case of the explosions in Moscow and Volgodonsk.

The investigation revealed that two foreign citizens, Ibn Al-Khattab and Abu Omar al-Saif, conducted the acts of terrorism and they were subsequently killed by the Russian special services in the region of Chechnya.

Khattab and Omar created an organized group on the territory of the North Caucasus constituent entities of the Russian Federation, whose plans were to conduct a series of terrorist bombings in Russia. In the first half of August 1999, members of this group produced over 14 tonnes of improvised mixed explosives and packed them in bags. In mid-August, these bags were transported to the city of Kislovodsk and later, in early September, members of the criminal group documented this cargo as sugar and potatoes and transported it to Moscow and Volgodonsk.

The investigation found that the criminals planned to carry out a total of four explosions in Moscow, two of which were prevented by law enforcement agencies.

The terrorists transported more than two tonnes of explosive to residential building number 6 on Kashirskoye Shosse on September 7 and piled it in a specially rented non-residential basement. On the morning of September 13, they set off the explosion using a high-power improvised explosive device.

According to the investigation, seven more people were involved in organizing the attacks in Moscow and Volgodonsk. Law enforcement agencies managed to detain only two of them: Yusuf Krymshamkhalov and Adam Dekkushev. The investigation established that they were engaged in delivering the explosives to the sites of the attacks, as well as in manufacturing them.

In January 2004, the Moscow City Court found Krymshamkhalov and Dekkushev guilty of terrorism, murder, illegal possession, trafficking, the storage and manufacture of explosives, illegally crossing the state border and other crimes related to the bombings, and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Most of the other members of the criminal group who carried out the bombings in Moscow and Volgodonsk were killed.