FACTBOX - Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 began in the Moscow Region earlier on Tuesday and will run until Sunday

The defense forum is an exhibition event that is organized by the Russian Defense Ministry to demonstrate the country's innovative ideas and achievements in the field of high-technology production.

The forum's goals are to promote technological re-equipment and increase the effectiveness of the Defense Ministry's activities; stimulate the innovative development of Russia's defense industry and activities of promising young specialists; develop Russian military and technical cooperation with foreign countries; educate citizens in order to awaken their spirit of patriotism; form a positive image of the Russian Defense Ministry as a modern and dynamically developing structure; and popularize service in the country's armed forces.

The Army-2019 forum is a multifaceted event that, apart from the main exposition, includes special projects, such as the international exhibition of high-throughput equipment and technologies for reequipping enterprises of the military-industrial complex, Intellectual Technology Exhibition 2019, and Innovation Club special exhibition.

The first edition of the forum was held in June 2015. The Patriot military-patriotic park of culture and recreation of the Russian Armed Forces was built for this exhibition in the town of Kubinka near Moscow.

Since 2015, the Army forum has been proving its status as one of the leading exhibitions of arms and military equipment, as well as a reputable platform for discussing the development and improvement of international defense industry cooperation.

The Army-2018 forum was held from August 21-26 and was accompanied by the National Security Week International Forum.

The events took place at the Alabino military training ground, Kubinka Airfield, Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center as well as at exhibition venues across Russia's military districts.

In six days, both forums were attended by over a million people from 118 countries, including 102 official military delegations, 18 of which were led by the defense ministers. Over 700 representatives of foreign military authorities were in attendance.

Over 1,250 enterprises and organizations took part in both events, having showcased 26,459 samples of military and dual-use products. The Russian Defense Ministry concluded over 30 state contracts worth more than 130 billion rubles ($2 billion).

The ministry, in particular, signed a deal to purchase next-generation T-14 battle tanks and T-15 heavy infantry fighting vehicles based equipped with the Armata military tracked vehicle platform.

This year's forum includes a rich scientific and business program, with over 140 events of various kinds planned.

The traditional demonstration program is expected to become a spectacular event that will demonstrate the power of Russian arms and special equipment, as well as its military.

In the first three days, the exhibition will be open only for experts and official delegations. Starting on Friday, the forum will be open to the general public. Visitors will be able to watch the "Polite People" military show, which includes demonstrations of the latest models of Russian weaponry artillery, armored vehicles, air defense systems, helicopters and airplanes.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.