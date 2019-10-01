MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) The Austrian People's Party, which is the conservative party led by former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, won Sunday's snap election to the National Council, parliament's lower house, having gained 37.5 percent of the vote.

The center-right Austrian People's Party (Oesterreichische Volkspartei, OVP) is one of the country's two largest parties, consisting of about half a million members.

The party was founded in Vienna on April 17, 1945, and is the successor of the Christian Social Party. The OVP and its voters initially belonged to Catholic circles, and it was primarily a confessional party that united the peasantry and entrepreneurs.

From November 1945 to March 1970, the OVP dominated Austrian politics. From 1947-1966, it was part of the so-called large coalition with the Socialist Party of Austria (Sozialistische Partei Oesterreichs, SPO).

After its electoral defeat in 1970, the OVP went into opposition. In 1986, the OVP again entered into a coalition with the Socialist Party of Austria (the Social Democratic Party of Austria since 1991) but this time as a junior partner.

After the failure of coalition negotiations with the Social Democrats in 2000, the OVP formed a government with the right-wing Freedom Party of Austria and, following its split in 2005, with the Alliance for the Future of Austria.

Since 2007, the OVP has been in a coalition with the SPO.

In 2013, the OVP gained 24 percent of the vote ” its worst result in National Council elections.

On October 15, 2017, the OVP won the snap parliamentary elections with 31.5 percent of the votes, and in December, its leader, Kurz, became chancellor of Austria.

On May 27, 2019, the OVP won the European Parliament election with 35.4 percent of the vote, showing the best results in this election in the party's history.

There are five deputies from the OVP in the European Parliament.

In mid-May 2019, the largest German media published a scandalous video showing the former vice chancellor and former leader of the OVP, Heinz-Christian Strache, discussing the exchange of government contracts for help in the elections with an alleged niece of a Latvian oligarch. The woman was later revealed to be a Bosnian student who was paid for the setup.

However, the video quickly led to an internal political crisis in Austria, as Strache's resignation was followed by the dismissal of the government. Early parliamentary elections were announced for September 29.