FACTBOX - G20 International Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) A two-day Group of Twenty (G20) international summit will begin in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday, with world leaders gathering to discuss the most important international economic and financial issues.

The forum is mainly focused on coordinating policies among the states in order to achieve economic stability and financial growth in the world while preventing global financial crises.

The decision to formally establish G20 was taken at a meeting of the financial ministers and chairmen of central banks of the seven leading industrialized economies ” Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States ” in Washington in September 1999. The group's founding conference was held in Berlin from December 15-16, 1999.

The creation of G20 was prompted by the 1997-1998 financial crisis, which demonstrated the vulnerability of the international financial system in the context of the globalization of economic relations and showed that major developing economies had not been sufficiently involved in the discussion and management of the global economy. Initially, G20 summits were attended only by the financial ministers and heads of central banks.

In the light of the global 2008 financial crisis, it was decided to change the format of G20 and to hold meetings not only of the financial ministers and heads of central banks but also world leaders, the heads of state and government. The decision to expand the event's format made the G20 what it is today.

Currently, 19 countries and the European Union have permanent membership in the G20. Besides Russia, the G20 includes Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Traditionally, the summits of the G20 leaders are attended by its permanent members, five invited countries and international organizations. The European Union is usually represented at the event by the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission.

The summit is hosted by a country that chairs the group in the year of the event's holding. Each year, a new G20 member country assumes the presidency of the group, based on the principle of rotation.

In 2015, Turkey hosted the G20 summit, while the 2016 summit was held in China and the following year's event was hosted by Germany. In 2018, the summit was held in Argentina. Japan is hosting the G20 event this year, with Saudi Arabia to take over the G20 presidency in 2020.

The three successive G20 presidencies ” former, incumbent, and future chairs ” are combined into a managing group. They are working together, which ensures consistency and continuity in G20 work and gives greater legitimacy and transparency of decision-making process at the meetings.

Thus, the current managing group includes Argentina, Japan, and Saudi Arabia.

The presidency process itself includes consistent preparation and development of draft documents and decisions concerning the global economy and the architecture of the world's financial and monetary systems.

Preparations for the annual summits are carried out by senior officials, also known as sherpas, who represent the G20 leaders.

In November 2010, the G20 leaders decided to meet no more than once a year.

Russia has participated in all the G20 summits since its foundation and suggested topics for discussion, which were always reflected in the summit final declarations. The reform of international financial institutions, the adoption of standards for regulation and supervision in the financial sector and the limitation of the level of the public debt of the forum participants are among the most important topics put forward by Russia.

Russia presided over the G20 in 2013. The summit was held in St. Petersburg from September 5-6. During the meeting, the leaders focused on the issues of achieving economic growth and financial stability, creating jobs and tackling unemployment, stimulating investment, strengthening multilateral trade and promoting international development. The outcome of the two-day meeting of the G20 heads of state and government was the adoption of a declaration reflecting the intentions and tools to stimulate further strong, sustainable and balanced economic growth.

In 2018, the G20 summit was held in Buenos Aires from November 30 to December 1. As a result of the summit, the G20 leaders adopted a final declaration confirming their commitment to using all political means to achieve economic growth.

The G20 countries also endorsed the World Trade Organization reform, with the leaders having agreed to review progress in this area during the 2019 G20 summit. They also agreed to work together in addressing the root causes of forced migration.

The G20 member states, except for the United States, which had previously announced its withdrawal from the Paris Agreement, declared their intention to continue fighting climate change, while at the same time supporting economic growth and sustainable development.