FACTBOX - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis

The Greek conservative opposition New Democracy party has scored a clear victory in the country's snap parliamentary elections, beating the ruling Syriza party, which enabled its leader, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, to assume the prime minister post on Monday

Mitsotakis was born on March 4, 1968, in the Greek capital of Athens.

His father, Konstantinos Mitsotakis, was a Greek politician who served as the country's prime minister from 1990 to 1993.

When Kyriakos Mitsotakis was six months old, his family moved to Paris because his father had problems with the authorities during the so-called Regime of the Colonels in Greece, the period from 1967 to 1974 when Greece was led by a military junta. The family was able to return to Greece only in 1974, when democracy in the country was restored.

In 1986, after his graduation from a college in Athens, Mitsotakis went to the United States. In 1990, he graduated from the Faculty of Social Sciences at Harvard University. Three years later, he obtained a master's degree in international relations at Stanford University, after which he earned an MBA at Harvard Business School.

Mitsotakis speaks English, French and German.

He served his mandatory military service with the Hellenic Air Force.

Before embarking on his political career, Mitsotakis worked in private sector in Greece and abroad for a decade.

From 1990-1991, he was a financial analyst at Chase Investment Bank in London. He then worked as a consultant at private consulting firm McKinsey & Company in London for two years until 1997

After returning to Greece, he worked at Alpha Ventures, a subsidiary of Alpha Bank, and then at the National Bank of Greece. Later he became a managing director at NBG Venture Capital.

The new prime minister has received a number of awards over his professional career, including the Global Leader for Tomorrow award of the World Economic Forum in 2003.

Mitsotakis was elected as a member of parliament for New Democracy in 2004.

From June 24, 2013, to January 27, 2015, Mitsotakis served as a minister of administrative reform and e-governance in Greece.

In January 2016, he was elected as leader of the New Democracy.

In May 2019, New Democracy won elections to the European Parliament, after which then-Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called snap parliamentary elections for July.

Mitsotakis is the president of the Konstantinos K. Mitsotakis Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the life and works of his father.

Mitsotakis is married and has three children. His sister, Dora Bakoyannis, was the first female mayor of Athens from 2003-2006 and served as Greek foreign minister from 2006-2009.