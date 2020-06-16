FACTBOX - History of Longstanding Pyongyang-Seoul Conflict

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Pyongyang confirmed on Tuesday that the inter-Korean liaison office in the industrial complex located in North Korea's border town of Kaesong has been completely destroyed by an explosion.

The source of the current tensions on the Korean Peninsula harks back to 1945 when World War II ended.

Up until 1945, Korea was a Japanese colony with the governor-generalship filled by Japanese military officials. The Soviet Union's Red Army defeated the Kwantung Army of Japan in August 1945 liberating North Korea.

Following the war, the allies in the anti-Hitler coalition agreed to establish two time zones in Korea for accepting the Japanese army's surrender ” the forces north of the 38th parallel were to surrender to the Soviet command and those south of that line to the US. In September 1945, US troops landed in the south of the country.

In 1947, the United States initiated a discussion at the United Nations on creating a single state in Korea. The UN passed a resolution envisaging the holding of elections under the supervision of a UN commission. Parliamentary elections were held in South Korea in May 1948, and the Republic of Korea was proclaimed on August 15, 1948.

In response, North Korea held elections to the Supreme People's Assembly of Korea and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) was proclaimed on September 9, 1948.

The military and political disagreements between the two states with different sociopolitical systems led to a war in the early 1950s.

The conflict began on June 25, 1950. The military contingents of the US armed forces and 15 other countries operating under the flag of the UN multinational forces joined the fighting on the side of the Republic of Korea, while the armed forces of China and the Soviet Union took part on the DPRK's side.

In July 1951, the front stabilized close to the 38th parallel, where hostilities actually began. The conflict transformed into positional warfare. By the spring of 1953, it became obvious that the price of victory would be too high for either side. On July 27, 1953, an armistice was signed in Panmunjom, a village just north of the de facto border between North and South Korea.

Under the Armistice Agreement, North and South Korea were separated by a military demarcation line, with a four-kilometer-wide demilitarized zone (DMZ) along the line.

The Korean Peninsula is still formally at war because the Korean War ended with the signing of an armistice, not a peace treaty. It was signed by the commanders of the DPRK and China, on the one hand, and the United States under the UN flag, on the other.

The United States refuses to sign a peace treaty with North Korea keeping several thousand troops deployed in the south of the Korean Peninsula.

In July 1972, a North-South Korea Joint Statement was signed, laying out the basic principles for their unification. It was to be achieved internally, with no reliance on external forces or interference, and peacefully, based on "great national unity." Pyongyang sees the country's unification through creating a new entity - the Democratic Confederal Republic of Koryo, with the confederation formula based on "one nation, one state, two systems, and two governments."

In 1991, South and North Korea signed an Agreement on Reconciliation, Non-Aggression, and Exchanges and Cooperation. In 1992, they adopted the Joint Declaration of the Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

In June 2000, for the first time in history, an inter-Korean summit was held. From June 13-15, South Korean President Kim Dae-jung was in Pyongyang for the inter-Korean summit.

During the talks, the leaders of the two states announced the need to end the Cold War era confrontation and develop inter-Korean cooperation, for which specific practical steps were needed. A joint inter-Korean declaration was signed during the summit on June 15, 2000.

The first inter-Korean summit provided a prerequisite for the transition of inter-Korean relations to the initial stage of their peaceful coexistence. The very fact that the political leaders and military commanders of the South and the North met and signed a joint political agreement was a significant event in the history of inter-Korean relations.

After the first inter-Korean summit, diplomatic activity intensified between the Republic of Korea and the DPRK, with 161 rounds of talks held between 2001 and 2006.

Though significant positive changes have been achieved in inter-Korean relations over the past seven years, many obstacles remained that still hindered the rapprochement between the two states. However, North Korean leader Kim Jong-il never paid a return visit to Seoul.

In October 2007, the second inter-Korean summit was held in Pyongyang. The leaders of North and South Korea held two meetings focused on various important aspects of inter-Korean cooperation and adopted the Declaration for Advancing Inter-Korean Relations and Peace and Prosperity.

Relations between both Koreas became sharply aggravated under the conservative administration of Lee Myung-bak who gained power in Seoul in 2008. Tensions culminated in the sinking of the South Korean corvette Cheonan on March 26, 2010, and an artillery exchange near Yeonpyeong Island in the Yellow Sea on November 23, 2010. The Republic of Korea launched a policy of tough sanctions against the DPRK, which eliminated opportunities for a negotiating process.

In December 2012, Pyongyang launched a carrier rocket and conducted the third nuclear test in February 2013, which complicated prospects for normalizing relations between both Koreas still further.

Relations between South and North Korea deteriorated greatly in the spring of 2013 when Washington and Seoul conducted their annual large-scale Key Resolve and Foal Eagle military exercises. At that time, Pyongyang announced its withdrawal from the armistice agreement with South Korea and threatened possible hostilities with the use of nuclear weapons.

In early 2014, Pyongyang called for dialogue with Seoul. However, tensions increased once again in connection with large-scale military maneuvers involving the US armed forces in the south of the Korean Peninsula. In February 2014, the Joint Security Area in Panmunjom became the venue of a high-level meeting after a seven-year hiatus, but this did not help resume the dialogue between the parties.

In March and April 2015, North Korea fired two shorter-range missiles into the Sea of Japan and four more into the Yellow Sea to protest the military exercises by Washington and Seoul. It also launched seven surface-to-air missiles into the East China Sea.

The situation on the border between the countries escalated once again after an August 4 incident when two South Korean soldiers hit a land mine in the demilitarized zone.

Seoul retaliated by launching propaganda broadcasts from loudspeakers on the border with North Korea. On August 20, the South said North Korean artillery had shelled the country's territory. South Korean artillery fired back with about 30 rounds of ammunition in the direction of the enemy's artillery positions over an hour later. In turn, Pyongyang claimed that Seoul had fired without any reason. As a result, both countries' armed forces were placed on red alert. The sides managed to settle tensions on August 24 after protracted talks. Following the negotiations, North Korea agreed to express regret in connection with the land mine incident, and South Korea stopped loudspeaker broadcasts.

In January 2015, North Korea contacted the United States and suggested declaring a moratorium on nuclear tests in exchange for ending US-South Korean military drills, but Washington did not respond. The United States, the Republic of Korea and Japan continued to isolate North Korea and ratcheted up sanctions in the hopes of weakening the North Korean regime.

In January 2016, Pyongyang announced an experimental hydrogen bomb test that heralded another spiral of confrontation on the Korean Peninsula. In March, members of the UN Security Council unanimously passed Resolution 2270 calling for much tougher sanctions against North Korea. The United States, the Republic of Korea, Japan, the European Union and some other Western countries announced additional unilateral sanctions against the Asian country. But Pyongyang remained undeterred and conducted its fifth nuclear test in September 2016. Inter-Korean dialogue and cooperation stopped completely with Seoul deciding to deploy US-made THAAD missile defense systems.

Apart from expanding its nuclear program, Pyongyang considerably stepped up efforts to develop its own missiles for delivering weapons of mass destruction. North Korea successfully launched a number of liquid-propellant and solid-propellant ballistic missiles with a different range in violation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Bilateral relations began to improve after South Korean President Moon Jae-in took office in 2017. The leaders of the two countries held three summits in 2018. The Joint Security Area in Panmunjom hosted two meetings in April and May, while the third one was held in Pyongyang in September. The September summit marked the South Korean leader's first visit to Pyongyang in 11 years, since President Roh Moo-hyun visited the North Korean capital in October 2007.

Following the summit, North and South Korean leaders signed the Pyongyang Declaration and reaffirmed their intention to turn the Korean Peninsula into a zone of peace by scaling down military tensions and expanding cooperation between national defense ministries, to expand inter-Korean economic cooperation and humanitarian contacts. On December 26, 2018, Kaesong hosted an official ceremony of linking North Korean and South Korean railways and motorways.

At the same time, the United States and North Korea also established contacts. On June 12, 2018, Singapore hosted the first ever meeting of the US and North Korean leaders, Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un, respectively. Following the talks, the parties signed a joint statement of their intention to normalize relations between the two countries and enhance confidence-building measures, which should help settle the Korean Peninsula's nuclear issue and establish a lasting peace in the area. The second North Korea-United States summit was held from February 27-28, 2019, in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi and ended ahead of schedule without a final statement.

After the unsuccessful summit in Hanoi, the dialogue stalled. Washington demanded more decisive actions from Pyongyang aimed at closing its nuclear program. North Korea, in turn, claimed the United States did nothing to respond to its voluntary denuclearization steps.

The new rounds of talks in Sweden in October 2019, the first joint event after the Hanoi Summit, were equally ineffective. The North Korean delegation left the venue saying the talks failed because the United States came empty-handed. After that, Pyongyang repeatedly issued ultimatums demanding that the United States work out a new solution on denuclearization and provide security guarantees by the end of the year, and warning that the talks would otherwise be terminated.

In June 2020, inter-Korean relations deteriorated once again. On June 4, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of the North Korean leader, issued a statement condemning the continued distribution of anti-Pyongyang leaflets by groups of defectors living in the South and threatened Seoul with a complete withdrawal of the already desolate Kaesong Industrial Park, the shutdown of the North-South joint liaison office, and the scrapping of the North-South agreement in military field, unless effective measures are taken. The next day, an official representative of the United Front Department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) responsible for relations with South Korea said Kim Yo-jong had ordered them to start preparing the previously announced moves, noting that the joint liaison office would be the first to be targeted.

On June 8, Vice Chairman of the WPK Central Committee Kim Yong-chol and Kim Yo-jong, First Vice Department Director of WPK Central Committee, said North Korea would "soon take next-stage action" against the "enemy," the Republic of Korea. On June 9, Korean Central news Agency (KCNA) announced that all lines of communication with South Korea would be blocked, including military channels and the hotline between the top leaders of the two countries. A spokesman for the South Korean Ministry of Defense later confirmed the North Korean military members stopped responding to military communications. Later on June 12, Director of the United Front Department of the WPK Central Committee Jang Kum-chol said "the North had lost all confidence in the South Korean government" adding that whatever efforts South Korea is making to smooth things out look like tricks now.

On June 14, the South Korean Ministry of Unification said the government was taking the recent cooling of relations with North Korea seriously, but both countries should continue to comply with all existing agreements.

On June 15, the General Staff of the Korean People's Army said it was exploring the possibility of deploying its troops to demilitarized zones. Seoul supposed they meant some areas in the city of Kaesong and the Diamond Mountains (Kimgansan) used for joint projects between the two countries.

On June 16, media reports said North Korea had destroyed the North-South joint liaison office in Kaesong.