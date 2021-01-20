FACTBOX - Life After The White House: A Look at Lives of Former US Presidents in Retirement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) 45th US President Donald Trump left the White House on Wednesday, just hours ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Below is a short biographic note of former US presidents' retirements.

Jimmy Carter (in office from 1977-1981): moved to longtime home in state of Georgia. Founded and funded Carter Center to promote and expand human rights. Works with Habitat for Humanity home-building charity. Teaches in Sunday school at a local church. Won 2002 Nobel Peace prize for finding "peaceful solutions to international conflicts."

Ronald Reagan (from 1981-1989): quiet retirement. Worked on memoirs and set up presidential library in state of California. Diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease diagnosis in 1994. Died 10 years later on June 5, 2004. Remains voice of American conservatism after death.

George HW Bush (from 1989-1993): moved to Texas where he was active in humanitarian activities. Served on boards of several local charities. Volunteered at local church, spent time fishing. Alternated his time between staying in Houston and Bush family compound in Kennebunkport, Maine. Died in November 2018 at age 94.

Bill Clinton (from 1993-2001): remained active in politics after moving to Chappaqua, New York, with his wife, then-Senator Hillary Clinton.

Founded the Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation and Clinton Global Initiative devoted to humanitarian work. Known for multiple speaking engagements. Dealt with multiple health issues requiring bypass surgery and coronary stents.

George W. Bush (from 2001-2009): returned to home in Texas. Took up painting as hobby. Studiously avoids politics while actively engaging in charity work. Hosts annual 100 kilometer (62mi) mountain bike ride to fundraise for wounded veterans. Wrote two books, including biography of father.

Barack Obama (from 2009- 2017): moved with family to home purchased in upscale Washington, DC neighborhood. Avoided politics until the run-up to the 2020 elections, when he started campaigning for President-elect Joe Biden, who served as his vice president. Delivered stinging rebuke of Trump administration at Democratic National Convention. He is an avid reader and writer of memoirs.

Donald Trump (from 2017-2021): expected to move to his Mar-a-Lago private club and residence with his wife. Says wants to run for president again in 2024. May launch a new political party to sidestep the Republicans. New-found free time may be devoted to playing golf, his life-long hobby.