FACTBOX - Putin-Trump Meetings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are expected to meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the Japanese city of Osaka on Friday.

The first personal meeting between the two leaders was held on July 7, 2017, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. The meeting was also attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and then-US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. It lasted for over two hours instead of the scheduled 30 minutes. The presidents discussed the Ukrainian crisis, Syria, cybersecurity issues, along with the ways to improve bilateral relations.

Donald Trump later told reporters that he had "very, very good talks" with Putin.

According to Putin, the US president raised the issue of Russia's alleged interference in the US presidential election, while the Russian leader assured his US counterpart that there were no grounds for this allegation. Putin also said that Trump had accepted Russia's assurances that Moscow was in no way involved in the alleged interference.

The White House neither confirmed nor denied Putin's remarks, while Trump tweeted that he had "strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election," while the Russian leader "vehemently denied it."

The two presidents agreed to establish a diplomatic communication channel to facilitate the settlement of the Donbas conflict and brokered a ceasefire in southwestern Syria, which came into force on July 9, 2017.

Putin and Trump also paid special attention to cybersecurity. They agreed to join hands in dealing with a number of issues, such as counterterrorism and the fight against organized crime and hacking, and to establish a bilateral working group to this end.

The second Putin-Trump private meeting was held on November 11, 2017, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting in Danang, Vietnam.

The two presidents adopted a joint statement on Syria and reaffirmed their commitment to Syria's sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity, as defined in the UN Security Council Resolution 2254. They also agreed that there can be no military solution to the conflict in Syria and confirmed that the ultimate political solution to the conflict must be achieved as part of the Geneva process.

The presidents "expressed their satisfaction with successful US-Russia enhanced de-confliction efforts between US and Russian military professionals that have dramatically accelerated ISIS's losses on the battlefield [ISIS or Islamic State, a terrorist organization banned in Russia]," and "agreed to maintain open military channels of communication between military professionals ... until the final defeat of ISIS is achieved," according to a Kremlin's statement released following the meeting.

Trump and Putin also confirmed the importance of de-escalation zones and reviewed progress on the ceasefire in southwestern Syria that was agreed upon during their meeting in Hamburg.

In conclusion, the two presidents called on all UN member states to increase their assistance to Syria.

Following the meeting in Danang, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Trump had once again raised the issue of Russia's alleged interference in the US election during his conversation with Putin.

Trump said that he believed the Russian president's assurances that Russia had not meddled in the US election, and that the relevant allegations were an "artificial thing" that was inspired by the US Democratic Party.

The US leader also spoke about the importance of good relations with Moscow in order to deal with global problems and expressed a positive view of the results of his meeting with Putin.

"Met with President Putin of Russia who was at #APEC meetings. Good discussions on Syria. Hope for his help to solve, along with China the dangerous North Korea crisis. Progress being made," Trump said on Twitter after the meeting.

Putin, in turn, characterized the meeting as fruitful and expressed hope to discuss bilateral relations with Trump in greater detail.

The first full-fledged meeting between the two presidents was held in the Finnish capital on July 16, 2018. The conversation between the leaders started as one-on-one discussions, which then were joined by members of two delegations.

Putin and Trump discussed ways to normalize and develop bilateral relations, as well as key issues on the international agenda.

Upon completion of the negotiations, the presidents held a press conference and expressed a desire to improve Russia-US relations.

Putin commended the meeting with Trump in Helsinki and called it useful. At the final press conference, the Russian president noted that the talks had reflected their mutual desire with Trump to "improve the negative situation in bilateral relations," outline the first steps to do that, restore "an acceptable level of trust and go back to the previous level of interaction on all mutual interest issues."

According to Putin, as the largest nuclear powers, Russia and the United States, bear special responsibility for the international security. Putin said that he considered it important to fine-tune the dialogue on strategic stability and global security and nonproliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Putin said that a formal note with a number of specific suggestions in this regard had been submitted to the US side.

Putin also said that the parties had discussed almost the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and the international agenda, and even had reached some practical agreements. In particular, Russia suggested re-establishing the working group on counterterrorism. The parties also discussed the situation in Syria and the situation around Iran.

According to the Russian president, he also agreed with Trump to create a joint group that would bring together Russian and US business giants. Putin also called for reviving cultural ties and restoring cooperation in the humanitarian area. He noted that lawmakers of the two countries needed to continue their communication and recalled that Moscow had recently hosted the US congressmen delegation.

The US leader also commended the meeting with his Russian counterpart. He stressed that ties with Russia were important for the United States and the world, and said that Moscow and Washington had to find an opportunity to cooperate. In addition, Trump noted that the relations between the two countries were at the lowest point, however, the meeting with Putin became a turning point that would allow the two countries to move toward a better future.

Trump also said that he had discussed with Putin Russia's so-called interference in the US election in 2016. According to Trump, Putin "very strongly" denied it. US president stressed that his Russian counterpart was confident that there was no interference.

After the meeting with Trump, Putin also said that Russia suggested creating a joint expert council to find ways to solve problems in bilateral relations. According to him, it could be useful to involve influential Russian and US political scientists, experts, former diplomats and soldiers in the process of building long-term relations.

US president announced his readiness to hold a second meeting with Putin after the Helsinki summit to discuss countering terrorism, Israeli security issues, nuclear non-proliferation, cyberattacks, economic cooperation, the situation in Ukraine, peace in the middle East, the situation around North Korea and other issues.

Putin gave Trump the official soccer ball of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which was held in Russia, and wished the United States to successfully host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On the occasion of the summit in Helsinki, the White House souvenir shop issued a commemorative coin, which costs $100.

On November 11, 2018, Putin and Trump had a brief conversation in Paris, where events marking the end of World War I were held at that time. White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said that the heads of state had discussed different issues in Paris, including the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Syria, trade, situation in Saudi Arabia, sanctions, Afghanistan, China, and North Korea, adding that discussions were productive.

Peskov, in turn, said that Putin and Trump had exchanged some words and agreed to "sit down and talk."

Putin also briefly told reporters that he had spoken with Trump, and made it clear that the meeting was positive.

It was earlier planned that Putin and Trump would hold a bilateral meeting in Paris, but the meeting did not take place. According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, the decision not to hold a long meeting was made by both parties at the request of the French leadership, who considered that such contact would divert attention from the main event, the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

On December 1, 2018, Putin and Trump had an informal conversation on the margins of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

The two leaders initially planned to have a full-fledged meeting. They were supposed to discuss bilateral issues, including the question of how to end the deadlock in Russia-US relations. However, Trump canceled the meeting on the eve of the summit due to the incident in the Kerch Strait, where Russian border guards detained three Ukrainian vessels after they illegally crossed Russia's sea border.

Putin and Trump ended up talking during a gala dinner for the presidents and their spouses. The dinner took place in the famous Teatro Colon, the main opera house in Buenos Aires.

Ushakov said that the conversation lasted 10-15 minutes.

"Our president explained our view of the situation [with the Kerch incident] with as many details as possible in 10-15 minutes. And the US president listened to our reasoning attentively, I would say," Ushakov told reporters. The Kremlin aide said that the general situation in Ukraine had also been discussed.

After the G20 summit, Putin expressed regret that he had no chance to properly communicate with the US president. He noted that the meeting with Trump was long overdue. According to the Russian president, this had to do with issues of strategic stability, especially after Trump announced his country's intention to withdraw from the INF Treaty.