FACTBOX - Russia-Abkhazia Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Abkhazian leader Raul Khadzhimba on Tuesday.

On August 26, 2008, then-Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree recognizing Abkhazia's independence. Bilateral diplomatic relations were established a few weeks later.

Interstate ties are progressively developing on the basis of a mutual alliance and strategic partnership.

Moscow-Sukhumi relations are regulated by more than 100 bilateral documents signed at various levels, including the fundamental 2008 Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance and the 2014 Treaty on Alliance and Strategic Partnership.

The first meeting between the current leaders took place on August 27, 2014, in Novo-Ogaryovo, the Moscow Region. The next top-level talks were held on November 24 that same year in Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi. The sides discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation as well as the situation in the region.

In May 2015, Putin and the Abkhazian president met again in Sochi to discuss prospects for enhancing bilateral cooperation. The leaders met twice in 2016 ” in February and December.

Putin visited Abkhazia's resort town of Pitsunda on August 8, 2017. The high-level negotiations focused on the issue of Abkhazia's independent economic development.

Khadzhimba attended the closing match of the World Cup in Moscow on July 14, 2018.

On August 24, 2018, Putin met with Khadzhimba and South Ossetian leader Anatoly Bibilov, who came to Moscow on a working visit dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Russia's recognition of the two nations' independence. At the end of the trilateral meeting, Putin held a separate meeting with Khadzhimba.

Putin and Khadzhimba met again in Sochi on November 21, 2018, to discuss prospects for expanding the Russian-Abkhazian social and economic cooperation.

The Moscow-Sukhumi dialogue is also maintained at the ministerial level.

From April 18-19, 2017, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a working visit to Abkhazia and held talks with Khadzhimba and Abkhazian Foreign Minister Daur Kove. The officials discussed bilateral relations and key areas of cooperation in regional and international affairs. Lavrov also met with Abkhazian Prime Minister Beslan Bartsits and took part in the official opening ceremony for a new complex of buildings of the Russian Embassy in Abkhazia.

Kove paid a working visit to Moscow on April 1, 2019.

Russian and Abkhazian parliamentary delegations are working closely together in the Geneva Discussions on Security and Stability in the Southern Caucasus, launched after the 2008 military conflict in South Ossetia. The main objective of the consultations is to ensure the lasting security of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Russian and Abkhazian representatives at the Geneva Discussions share the stand on the necessity to conclude legally binding agreements on the non-use of force to counter Tbilisi's confrontational steps in the international arena and Georgia's militarization as part of its interaction with NATO.

Russia has traditionally been the main economic partner of Abkhazia. Russia accounts for 74.5 percent of Abkhazia's foreign trade. Russia's exports to the republic totaled $192.4 million worth of goods last year, while imports reached $66.2 million in Abkhazia's goods.

In the first three months of 2019, trade between Russia and Abkhazia amounted to $49.9 million. Russian exported $38.9 million worth of goods and imported $10.9 million of products from Abkhazia.

Russia's exports to Abkhazia mainly include food, agricultural commodities, mineral products, machinery, equipment and vehicles, chemical industry products, metals and metal products, wood, pulp and paper products.

Russian imports from the republic consist mainly of food and agricultural commodities: wines and distilled beverages, citrus fruits, and nuts.

Russia provides large-scale financial assistance to Abkhazia, contributing to about 50 percent of the country's budget. Some 6 billion rubles ($92 million) have been allocated to support Abkhazia between 2017 and 2019. The funds go to restoring social facilities, roads and energy infrastructure. About 70 projects were put into operation in 2017 within the framework of the socioeconomic development program. A program for 2020-2022 is currently under discussion.

The contributions are coordinated by the Intergovernmental Commission on Social and Economic Cooperation. The body held a regular meeting in Sukhum on December 8, 2017.

Due to the complex situation in the region, bilateral cooperation in the security sphere is particularly important. Georgia still considers the territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia its own, and refuses to negotiate with the republics the non-use of force. In accordance with Moscow-Sukhumi bilateral agreements, a Russian military base was established in Abkhazia in 2009, with Russian border guards assisting Abkhazian military in protecting its border with Georgia.

Putin signed a federal law establishing a join military forces group on November 22, 2016.

Interregional links, the establishment of which started even before Russia recognized Abkhazia's independence, are developing dynamically.

Abkhazia is one of the most popular tourist destinations among Russians. According to the Russian Federal State Statistics Service, 4.5 million tourists from Russia visited Abkhazia in 2018.