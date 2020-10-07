FACTBOX: Russian President Vladimir Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin is celebrating his 68th birthday on Wednesday.

Below is a short biography of the president.

Putin was born on October 7, 1952, in the Russian northwestern city of Leningrad, now St. Petersburg. He graduated with a degree in law from Leningrad State University (now St. Petersburg State University) in 1975, subsequently earning a Ph.D. in economics.

After graduating, Putin was assigned to work at the security services. He spent five years working in the German Democratic Republic, from 1985 to 1990.

In 1990, Putin became an international affairs assistant to the rector of Leningrad State University and subsequently started working as an adviser to the chairperson of the Leningrad city council.

In June 1991, Putin became a chairman of the International Relations Committee at the St. Petersburg mayor's office. From 1994, he held this post concurrently with the position of first deputy chairman of the St. Petersburg city government, or the first deputy mayor.

In August 1996, Putin was appointed the deputy head of the President's Administrative Directorate.

The following year, he became the deputy head of the Presidential Administration and the head of the Central Supervision and Inspections Directorate.

In May 1998, Putin was promoted to become the first deputy head of the Presidential Administration. The same year, he became the head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) and was also the Security Council secretary from March 1999.

Putin was appointed as the prime minister in August 1999, and became acting president on December 31, 1999.

On March 26, 2000, he was elected to be the president of Russia, with the inauguration ceremony held on May 7, 2000.

He was re-elected for a fresh presidential term on March 14, 2004.

Putin assumed the post of the prime minister four years later, on May 8, 2008.

On March 4, 2012, Putin was once again elected to become the president and was inaugurated on May 7, 2012.

On March 18, 2018, he was elected for a fourth presidential term that will end in 2024.

Putin has two daughters: Maria, born in 1985, and Katerina, born in 1986.