FACTBOX: Russian President Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrates his 67th birthday on Monday.

Below is a short biography of the Russian leader.

Putin was born on October 7, 1952, in the Russian northwestern city of Leningrad, now St. Petersburg. He graduated with a degree in law from Leningrad State University (now St. Petersburg State University (SPbU)) in 1975, subsequently earning a Ph.D. in economics.

After graduating, Putin was assigned to work at the KGB, the intelligence agency of the Soviet Union. He spent five years working in German Democratic Republic, from 1985 to 1990.

In 1990, Putin became an international affairs assistant to the rector of Leningrad State University.

In June 1991, Putin became a chairman of the International Relations Committee at the St. Petersburg City Council. From 1994, he held this post concurrently with the position of first deputy chairman of the St. Petersburg city government (first deputy mayor).

In August 1996, Putin was appointed deputy head of the President's Administrative Directorate (Property Management Directorate).

The following year, he became the deputy head of the Presidential Administration and head of the Central Supervision and Inspections Directorate.

In May 1998, Putin was promoted to become the first deputy head of the Presidential Administration. The same year, he joined the Federal Security Service (FSB) and was also the Security Council secretary from March 1999.

Putin was appointed as the prime minister in August 1999, and became acting president on December 31, 1999.

On March 26, 2000, he was elected to be the president of Russia, with the inauguration ceremony held on May 7, 2000.

He was reelected for a second presidential term on March 14, 2004, assuming the post of the prime minister four years later on May 8, 2008.

On March 4, 2012, Putin once again became the country's president, inaugurated on May 7, 2012.

On March 18, 2018, he was elected for a fourth presidential term that will end in 2024.

Putin has two daughters: Maria, born 1985, and Katerina, born 1986.