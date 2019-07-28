(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Russia is celebrating its Navy Day on Sunday, established by a presidential decree on May 31, 2006.

The holiday is marked annually on the last Sunday of July. This year it is celebrated on July 28.

The country's navy has been developing since the late 17th century. Russia needed regular navy because it had to overcome territorial, political and cultural isolation, which had been one of the main obstacles to its social and economic development in the late 17th and early 18th centuries.

The Azov Fleet comprised warships and other vessels, which were built in the winter of 1695-1696. It became the first regular task force of the Russian navy that helped the Russian Army seize the then-Turkish fortress of Azov.

On October 30, 1696, the Boyar Duma, an advisory council to the Russian tsars, on the recommendation of Peter the Great passed a resolution stating that "Naval vessels shall set sail ...." It became the first law which set a national navy and its official founding document.

Russia started construction of the Baltic Fleet during the Great Northern War of 1700-1721. The first warships for the fleet were built from 1702-1703 at the mouth of the Syas river and on the Svir River, not far from modern-day St. Petersburg. The cornerstone of Kronshlot, later Kronshtadt, the main Russian naval base on the Baltic Sea, was laid in 1703.

The Russian navy's main objectives set during the Great Northern War remain the same even now. They include the capacity to attack enemy naval forces, to defend the country's coastal areas from attack from the sea, to assist army units from the sea and to invade enemy territory. These objectives have evolved with changes in weapons systems and naval tactics. The role and place of naval units have also changed over time.

Before World War I, surface warships were the main service branch. During World War II, they were temporarily superseded by the naval aircraft. With the emergence of nuclear weapons, ballistic missiles and nuclear-powered ships after the war, submarines became the main branch of the navy.

The navy was homogenous before World War I. Although marines and coastal artillery had existed since the early 18th century, they were not included in the navy. The Russian submarine fleet was established in 1906. The first naval aviation units were established in 1914.

By the mid-1930s, the navy included naval aviation, coastal and air defense units.

Soon after its creation, the Russian navy lacked a clear organizational structure and functions. In 1717, Peter the Great established the Russian Admiralty board, the navy's administrative agency. The Naval Forces Ministry was established in 1802 and later renamed as the Naval Ministry. This body was abolished after the October Revolution in Russia in 1917.

On January 15, 1938, the Central Executive Committee, an early Soviet parliament, and the Council of People's Commissars (then the name of the country's government) established the People's Commissariat (ministry) of Navy with the Main Navy Headquarters.

As Russia and later, the Soviet Union, struggled to gain access to the world's oceans and to become an integral part of the global economic and political system, it developed its naval forces.

The Baltic Fleet was officially established on May 18, 1703. The Caspian Flotilla was established on November 15, 1722, and the Black Sea Fleet was established on May 13, 1783. The permanent Northern and Pacific fleets were established on April 21, 1932, and June 1, 1933, respectively.

The capacities of the country's navy reached their peak by the mid-1980s when it included four fleets and one flotilla that included more than 100 divisions and brigades of surface warships, submarines as well as naval aviation and coastal defense vessels.

Currently, the navy includes Surface Forces, Submarine Forces, Naval Aviation, Coastal Troops. At the organizational level, the Russian navy comprises the Baltic, Black Sea, Pacific and Northern Fleets as well as the Caspian flotilla.

Navy Day of Russia is the professional day for those who guard Russia's maritime borders and maintain naval ships and units in a state of combat readiness. The history of this holiday goes back to the 18th century.

The idea to hold annual celebrations was proposed by Peter the Great. On July 27, 1714, the Russian navy achieved its first major victory in its history in the Battle of Gangut. The victory was celebrated over the course of several days with parades, fireworks and public worships. The celebrations were later confined to church services, but in the middle of the 19th century, the tradition set by Peter the Great was revived.

The holiday was abolished in 1917, but in 1920, at the initiative of the Baltic Fleet Headquarters, the country's authorities started celebrating Red Fleet Day every Sunday prior to May 18. The date was chosen because, on May 18, 1703, the Russian Baltic Fleet achieved its first small victory. The sailors boarded and captured the Swedish Navy's small boat Gedan and a small two-mast vessel, the Astrild. The date of this battle was later accepted as the founding day of the Russian Baltic Fleet.

The first Navy Day in the Soviet Union was celebrated on July 24, 1939, following the resolution of Council of People's Commissars and the Central Committee of the All-Russian Communist Party (the Bolsheviks). The resolution stated that the holiday would be held annually on July 24.

On October 1, 1980, the Presidium of the USSR Supreme Soviet (Parliament) issued a decree authorizing the Navy Day celebrations on the last Sunday of July.

Every Navy Day, naval service personnel stand in formation, with ship crews hoisting their St. Andrew flags and pennants. Naval parades and military-sport events are held at the bases of Russia's Navy. The parades have been held annually on Navy Day since 1939, except the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

In 2017, for the first time in modern history, the main naval parade was held on the instructions of Russian President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. By the number of ships and aircraft involved, this event could be compared to the Victory Day parade annually held at the Red Square in Moscow on May 9.

The main naval parade is now held in St. Petersburg.

In recent years, military parades on the Navy Day are also held in such cities as Astrakhan, Baltiysk, Vladivostok, Polyarny, Sevastopol, Severomorsk, as well as at the Russian naval base in the Syrian port of Tartus.