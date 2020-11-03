MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The 2020 US presidential campaign, which has been significantly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, was officially launched in February and has turned out to be extremely fierce and controversial throughout the subsequent months.

A scandal involving the candidates ” incumbent leader Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden ” even broke out months before the official start of the presidential race in September 2019.

At that time, the Democrat-led House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry into the president over his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which Trump allegedly asked officials in Kiev to probe into his rival's family over alleged corruption, threatening to hold back the US military aid for Ukraine. On December 18, the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump on the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

In early February, the Republican-majority Senate voted along partisan lines to acquit US President Donald Trump of impeachment charges, ending a grueling five-month process.

A fresh scandal erupted several weeks later on February 21 ahead of the Nevada primaries. On that day, the CNN broadcaster, citing high-ranking intelligence sources, reported that Russia was allegedly trying to help Trump remain in office, something which the White House refuted.

The Washington Post, citing other sources, reported that Russia was allegedly trying to help another candidate for the nomination from the US Democratic Party ” Bernie Sanders. Commenting on the reports, the latter said that he did not need such help and called on Moscow to "stay away" from the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said that although the US authorities did not have concrete evidence of Russia's alleged interference in the 2020 election, Washington was confident that Moscow was attempting to meddle in the vote.

The leaders of Democrats in the US Senate subsequently called on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to introduce new sanctions against Moscow for the alleged election interference. Russia, in turn, denied all the claims.

Another presidential campaign row broke out in May when Trump accused Twitter of meddling in the election and suppressing freedom of speech after the social network applied fact-check labels to two of the leader's tweets claiming that mail-in ballots would lead to voter fraud.

Responding to the accusations, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey later clarified that the platform flagged Trump's comments as they could convince the US citizens that they did not need to register to vote.

On May 28, Trump signed an executive order allowing federal regulators to penalize social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and Google for censoring online content. Twitter and Facebook both slammed the president's executive order, saying that it could threaten the future of online speech and place users at risk of viewing harmful content.

As tensions between Trump and social media leaders continued to rise, Twitter temporarily restricted Trump's campaign from posting tweets on August 6 after its account shared a video containing alleged disinformation about the coronavirus.

Just under a month later, on September 1, Twitter marked the campaign's tweet as "manipulated media" for removing the context from when Joe Biden said "You will not be safe in Joe Biden's America."

"[Trump and Vice President Mike Pence say] you will not be safe in Joe Biden's America, and what is their proof? The violence we are seeing in Donald Trump's America. These are not images of some imagined Joe Biden's America in the future," Biden said in the statement that was edited by Trump's campaign team.

Later, Trump's campaign issued a reaction, stating that the quote was edited as a "joke."

On June 26, The New York Times published an article that triggered another row. The newspaper cited unnamed government sources as saying that the US leader was presented with an intelligence report that claimed that Moscow may have paid bounties to armed Islamic insurgents in Afghanistan to assassinate US soldiers.

The outlet, as well as Biden, criticized Trump for not having taken any appropriate action. Trump denied the reports that claimed he failed to act after being made aware of the US intelligence report. The Kremlin, in turn, called the media reports fake and urged press outlets to take into account Trump's statement saying that intelligence officials had told him such reports lacked credibility.

The Taliban also refuted the media reports.

In August, mailboxes began to disappear en masse from streets across the US. Twitter users posted pictures of them being loaded onto cars and taken away. The disappearance of the mailboxes instantly turned into a political scandal.

Trump's opponents blamed him for their mass disappearance, as Democrats have strongly supported the practice of mail-in voting amid the pandemic, while Republicans have repeatedly opposed the idea.

The US Postal Service, in turn, said that the mailboxes were removed as part of cost-cutting efforts, adding that the initiative would be suspended until after the election. At the same time, the postal service sent out notifications to the state authorities warning that their residents' votes may not be counted if they vote en masse by mail due to potential backlogs.

Additionally, Trump in early August announced that his administration intends to proceed with legal action against the US state of Nevada over its main-in voting plan. Back then, Nevada lawmakers approved a bill authorizing mail-in voting in the state.

Another squabble broke out after The Atlantic magazine published an article on September 3 concerning the events of November 2018, when Trump and other world leaders traveled to Paris to mark the centenary of the armistice that brought an end to the First World War.

The Atlantic cited sources who said that during the visit, the US president canceled a trip to the US military cemetery, as he did not want to go to a place that was "filled with losers." The US leader denied the claims and called the authors of the article liars.

In September, Trump was also hit with a half-million-dollar lawsuit for allegedly stealing the inheritance of his niece, Mary Trump, who in July released the tell-all memoir "Too Much and Never Enough, How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man." The book depicted the president as an emotionally damaged narcissist whose behavior was shaped by his allegedly abusive father.

Mary Trump said that when she was a teenager, she inherited interests of extraordinary value following the premature death of her father. Her aunt and uncles, instead of watching over her interests for her benefit as promised, conspired with her trustee, maneuvered to steal her money, and lied to her about it, she said.

In mid-October, during the run-up to the election, Trump accused his Democratic rival of corruption after the New York Post published an article containing two emails that Hunter Biden had purportedly received from a top official at Ukrainian energy company Burisma. Hunter Biden, at that time, was an employee of the company as his father served as US Vice-President.

According to the article, Burisma board adviser Vadym Pozharskyi, in a May 2014 email, asked Hunter to use his influence to support the Ukrainian company politically. In another email, dated April 2015, he thanked Hunter Biden for arranging a meeting with his father. The Biden campaign denied that there was a meeting.

Trump has also criticized the decision of Facebook and Twitter to restrict access to the accounts of the New York Post. Facebook said that the decision was taken pending additional fact-checking procedures. Later, Twitter said that the New York Post had violated the privacy policy of the social network.

The emails were allegedly sourced from the hard drive of Hunter Biden's damaged personal laptop that was dropped off for repairs at a local store in his home state of Delaware. If proven to be authentic, they would challenge Joe Biden's campaign claim that he never had anything to do with his son's business dealings.

Democrats said that the article was sponsored by Moscow to discredit Biden in the upcoming election. However, US Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe refuted the allegation, saying that Hunter Biden's laptop and emails were not part of a Russian disinformation campaign. The State Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation upheld Ratcliffe's stance.

Early voting has already begun in the US presidential election. Polling stations are scheduled to close on November 3 in what has been one of the most controversial and heated election campaigns in history. Regardless of the result, many of the talking points raised during the year will continue to make headlines in the months that follow.