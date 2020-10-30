FACTBOX - Stabbing Attacks in France From 2017-2020

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) A man armed with a knife attacked people in the Notre-Dame church of Nice, a city in southern France, leaving three people killed and several more injured on Thursday.

Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said that the attacker continuously yelled "Allahu Akbar," which is an Islamic mantra in Arabic meaning "God is great." According to media reports, two of his victims were killed by beheading.

On October 16, French teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded by a Muslim teen in Paris after showing cartoons from a satirical magazine depicting Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students during a freedom of speech lesson. The killer, an 18-year-old French citizen of Chechen descent, was subsequently shot dead by police.

On September 25, two journalists of the Premieres Lignes were injured as their editorial office was attacked in the 11th arrondissement of Paris. This is where the former editorial office of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine used to be before it was subjected to a religiously-motivated terror attack in 2015 and moved to a different district.

On April 15, a man armed with a 30-centimeter (12 inches) knife attacked a police patrol in the Seine-Saint-Denis suburb of Paris and was subsequently shot dead. His motives remain unknown.

On April 4, a Sudanese expat carried out a stabbing attack in the Romans-sur-Isere town of France's southeastern Drome region, leaving two people killed and several others injured. Police searched his home and found hand-written notes in which he lamented "living in the country of infidels."

On February 3, a man armed with a knife attacked a gendarme in the eastern region of Dieuze. The officer tried to stop the attacker by firing tear gas and then firing two non-fatal shots in his abdomen.

On January 3, a man attacked people at a park in a Parisian suburb, yelling "Allahu Akbar." Three people were injured, one of whom later died. The attacker, whom media referred to as Nathan C., was subsequently shot dead by the police. He reportedly suffered mental issues and was a designated extremist.

On December 13, an armed man with a knife was shot dead by police as he rapidly moved toward the officers and remained unresponsive to the order to stop and drop the weapon. The incident took place in La Defense, a major business district just outside Paris's western outskirts.

On October 3, Mickael Harpon, an IT staffer at Paris' police prefecture, attacked officers with a knife right during the working day at the office, killing four people. He was subsequently shot dead by another officer. According to French anti-terrorism prosecutors, the attacker professed radical islam.

On September 6, a male teen attacked two female employees of a school in southern Marseille city, leaving one of them with multiple stabbing injuries and the other with bruises.

On August 31, an Afghan asylum seeker attacked people in the Villeurbanne town outside Lyon in France's east, leaving a 19-year-old man killed and eight others injured.

On March 5, an inmate in the Conde-sur-Sarthe prison, located in the northwestern Orne region, attacked two security guards with a knife, which he got from his wife, who came to visit that day.

Michael Chiolo and his pregnant wife then barricaded themselves in the visitors' room, threatening to detonate a suicide belt made of explosives that were brought in by his wife as well. The 27-year-old yelled "Allahu Akbar" continuously and declared that he was acting on behalf of the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia). Chiolo was eventually seized and his wife died during a counter-operation of the French police.

On February 19, a man armed with a knife attacked pedestrians near the police headquarters of Marseille, leaving several people injured. Upon police's arrival at the scene, the attacker attempted to take out a firearm but was disarmed by the officers and later died from the injuries obtained during the altercation.

On September 9, a man armed with a knife and metal rod attacked pedestrians near a movie theater in Paris. A bystander scared the attacker off by throwing a metal ball at him. The attacker fled but later stabbed two tourists from the United Kingdom. A total of seven people were left injured as a result of that attack. The incident was not designated as a terrorist attack.

On August 23, an armed man attacked pedestrians in the Parisian suburb of Trappes, leaving two people killed ” his own mother and sister ” and another one gravely injured. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. The attacker was subsequently eliminated by the police.

On June 20, a man armed with a knife attacked pedestrians crossing a bridge in the western French city of Tours and tried to throw one of them off the bridge. The attacker was subsequently detained by police, yelling "Allahu Akbar" during the arrest and asking that the officers shoot him. No injuries resulted from the attack.

On June 17, a woman armed with an office knife attacked a client and a cashier of a store in the southwestern French town of La Seyne-sur-Mer, yelling "Allahu Akbar." She was subsequently detained by police. The incident was not designated as a terrorist attack.

On May 12, an armed man attacked pedestrians in central Paris, leaving one person killed and another four injured. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. The attacker was eliminated by the police.

On October 1, an armed man attacked pedestrians near Marseille's landmark Saint-Charles railway station, killing two people. The attacker was eliminated by the police.

On August 26, an armed man attacked pedestrians in downtown Marseille, leaving three people injured. A series of other knife attacks took place across Europe that week, with a man yelling "Allahu Akbar" attacking police officers in London, a Somalian man attacking officers in Brussels and a Moroccan man attacking pedestrians in Finland's Turku city.

On February 3, a man armed with two machetes in both hands attacked a counter-terrorist police force near the Louvre museum in Paris, yelling "Allahu Akbar." Officers opened fire at him, inflicting non-fatal injuries. One of the officers sustained injuries, as well.

On January 19, an armed man attacked passengers on the subway in Paris. A total of four attacks were reported from different subway stations that day, with the attacker's description coinciding in all cases.