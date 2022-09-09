UrduPoint.com

FACTBOX - Succession To British Throne

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2022 | 01:50 AM

FACTBOX - Succession to British Throne

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) UK Queen Elizabeth II, in full Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor, passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday after 70-year reign. She became the second-longest reigning monarch in European history following French King Louis XIV.

Now, after the queen's death, her son, Charles III is supposed to be officially named the king of the United Kingdom. In connection with these events, it's time to remember the principle of succession to British throne.

Male heirs had priority in the succession to the British throne by birth for many centuries. The right was based on primogeniture, which provided the firstborn legitimate son with an opportunity to inherit parent's property, even if he had older sisters.

The rule was established by the Act of Settlement of 1701, which also secured the British throne for the Protestants, and a number of other regulations, including the Union with Scotland Act 1706, the Royal Marriages Act 1772, the British-Irish Acts of Union 1800, the Accession Declaration Act 1910 and the Regency Act 1937.

The first talks about changing the order of succession to the British throne appeared in the early 1980s, but the idea did not find support from the British government then.

However, as social norms evolved, movements for gender equality and freedom of religion arose and spread around the world in the 21st century, the British government raised the issue of reforming the succession.

The final approval of the new law required the consent of all 16 Commonwealth nations, where the British monarch was considered to be a formal head of state.

On October 28, 2011, during the Commonwealth Summit, the leaders of the countries approved changes to the rules for succession to the British throne, thus abolishing the long-standing tradition of male heirs' priority. Since then, the first child born to the royal couple, regardless of gender, has been considered a heir to the throne. Moreover, the new legislation nullified the principle forbidding a future British monarch to marry a Catholic.

On April 25, 2013, the United Kingdom passed into law the Succession to the Crown Act giving effect to the reforms. The new rules entered into force on March 26, 2015, after ratification by all Commonwealth nations. The act applies to those born after October 28, 2011.

Now, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Crown will be inherited by her son, Charles III. His eldest son Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, is the next in line to the throne. He is followed by his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The fifth in line is Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, the younger son of Charles III, and the sixth is Harry's elder child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor.

Related Topics

Century World Windsor Prince George Male Mary Cambridge Charlotte United Kingdom March April October 2015 All From Government Prince William

Recent Stories

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral ..

Foreign Ministers of Iran, China Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Nuclear Deal - M ..

2 hours ago
 UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen' ..

UK PM mourns 'second Elizabethan age' after queen's death

2 hours ago
 President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabe ..

President Dr Alvi condoles demise of Queen Elizabeth

2 hours ago
 UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of ..

UN Security Council Begins Meeting With Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II

2 hours ago
 Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to H ..

Washingtonians Bringing Flowers to UK Embassy to Honor Queen Elizabeth II

2 hours ago
 Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II ..

Former US President Trump Says Queen Elizabeth II Left Legacy of Peace, Prosperi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.