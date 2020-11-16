UrduPoint.com
FACTBOX - Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies Aged 79

Mon 16th November 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem died at the age of 79 on Monday morning.

Muallem was born on January 13, 1941 in Syria's Damascus.

He received Primary and secondary education at public schools during the period from 1948 until 1960.

In 1963, the future diplomat graduated from Cairo University with a bachelor of arts degree in economics.

In 1964, Muallem began to work in the country's foreign ministry and later joined Syria's diplomatic missions in Tanzania, Saudi Arabia, Spain and England.

From 1975-1980, he served as Syria's ambassador to Romania.

During the period of 1980-1984, Muallem led the ministry's authentication and translation department.

In 1984, the future minister was appointed as the head of the private offices' department.

From 1990-1999, he served as Syria's ambassador to the United States and participated in the Syrian-Israeli peace talks during the same period.

In early 2000, he was assigned as the assistant of the Syrian minister for foreign affairs.

In 2005, Muallem was appointed as the deputy foreign minister and charged with heading activities on the Syrian-Lebanese relations.

On February 11, 2006, he was appointed as the Syrian minister for foreign affairs and was re-appointed in 2011.

The senior Syrian politician also served as the deputy prime minister from 2012 to 2020.

On November 16, 2020, Muallem passed away.

Walid Muallem is the author of four books about Syria's history - "Palestine and Armed Peace," "Syria in the Mandate Period from 1917 to 1948," "Syria: from Independence to Unity from 1948 to 1958," and "The World and the middle East from the American Perspective."

He was married and survived by three children.

