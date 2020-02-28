Factory Blast Kills 3 People, Injures 30 More in Northern India - Reports

Three people have died, and 30 others were injured in a blast at a private chemical factory's boiler in the northern Indian city of Bahadurgarh, the country's media reported on Friday

The factory collapsed following the explosion, and four other nearby buildings caught fire, according to the Hindustan Times newspaper.

According to the newspaper, 15 people are being treated in the city's public hospital, while others were admitted to a private hospital. Women and children were among the injured, the newspaper reported, citing local police.

Additionally, the firefighters on the scene reportedly fear that people could be trapped under the rubble.