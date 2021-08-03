Factory Employee Shoots, Injures Three Workers in Tennessee, Gets Killed by Police

Three people were non-fatally wounded in Antioch, Tennessee after an employee of Smile Direct Club opened fire at a workplace and was shot dead by responding police, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Three people were non-fatally wounded in Antioch, Tennessee after an employee of Smile Direct Club opened fire at a workplace and was shot dead by responding police, Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said on Tuesday.

"It is our understanding that he has worked here [at Smart Direct Club warehouse] for a relatively short period of time," Aaron said at a press briefing. "The man was shot by Metro [Nashville] Police. He went down in the intersection. Officers rendered aid to him. He was transported to a medical facility, where he is now deceased.

"

The incident took place at about 5:58 a.m. local time (10:58 GMT) at the intersection of Antioch Pike and Franklin Limestone Road, Aaron said.

The shooter was a 22-year-old employee who had worked at Smile Direct Club since June but also was employed there between late 2019 and early 2020, Metro Nashville Police said in a tweet.

The US is experiencing a dramatic surge in gun violence. Deaths from shootings in major US cities are up 18 percent year-over-year and that's after 2020 brought the largest single-year increase ever recorded.