Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs
Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2024 | 10:50 AM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) In the bustling heart of Old Delhi, Indian bookseller Mohammed Mahfooz Alam sits forlorn in his quiet store, among the last few selling literature in a language beloved by poets for centuries.
Urdu, spoken by many millions today, has a rich past.
"There was a time when, in a year, we would see 100 books being published," said 52-year-old Alam, lamenting the loss of the language and its readership.
The narrow streets of urdu Bazaar, in the shadow of the 400-year-old Jama Masjid mosque, were once the core of the city's Urdu literary community, a centre of printing, publishing and writing.
Today, streets once crowded with Urdu bookstores abuzz with scholars debating literature are now thick with the aroma of sizzling kebabs from the restaurants that have replaced them.
Only half a dozen bookstores are left.
"Now, there are no takers," Alam said, waving at the streets outside. "It is now a food market."
