Fahd Al-Khathami wins first Saudi medal in 2023 world karate championships

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) Saudi national team player Fahd Al-Khathami has claimed the first Saudi medal in the 2023 World Karate Championships, after defeating his German counterpart Ozdemir Muhammad with a score of 3-0 in an individual fight under the weight of 67, winning the bronze medal in the 26th World Karate Championships, currently held in the capital of Hungary, Budapest.

For his part, the President of the Saudi Karate Federation Dr. Musharraf Al-Shehri, pointed out that this achievement is a result of the support of the wise leadership - and the follow-up and support of Minister of sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz. He also mentioned that the achievement is an extension of other various accomplishments and great renaissance experienced in the Kingdom.