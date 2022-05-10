Failed Assault on Zmiinyi Ordered by Zelenskyy Despite General Staff Objections - Source

A reckless attack on Zmiinyi Island was suggested to Volodymyr Zelenskyy by his British military advisers for PR purposes and he personally ordered to proceed with the plan despite objections from the Ukrainian General Staff, a Russian military source said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) A reckless attack on Zmiinyi Island was suggested to Volodymyr Zelenskyy by his British military advisers for PR purposes and he personally ordered to proceed with the plan despite objections from the Ukrainian General Staff, a Russian military source said on Tuesday.

"The order for this incredibly stupid attack on Zmiinyi Island came from Zelenskyy personally, and he demanded to achieve a 'PR' result by May 9. According to the already confirmed information, Valery Zaluzhnyi (Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces) and his general staff were against this suicide operation, the plot of which was suggested to Zelenskyy by his British advisers," the source told the press.

Zelenskyy intended to make a joint statement with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the event of the operation's success, the source said.

"The finale of this action was supposed to be a joint statement about the Ukrainian victory by UK Prime Minister Johnson and Zelenskyy. But, in the end, only Johnson spoke yesterday, without mentioning a word about the disaster of the Zmiinyi assault operation," the source added.