UrduPoint.com

Failed Assault On Zmiinyi Ordered By Zelenskyy Despite General Staff Objections - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2022 | 11:18 PM

Failed Assault on Zmiinyi Ordered by Zelenskyy Despite General Staff Objections - Source

A reckless attack on Zmiinyi Island was suggested to Volodymyr Zelenskyy by his British military advisers for PR purposes and he personally ordered to proceed with the plan despite objections from the Ukrainian General Staff, a Russian military source said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2022) A reckless attack on Zmiinyi Island was suggested to Volodymyr Zelenskyy by his British military advisers for PR purposes and he personally ordered to proceed with the plan despite objections from the Ukrainian General Staff, a Russian military source said on Tuesday.

"The order for this incredibly stupid attack on Zmiinyi Island came from Zelenskyy personally, and he demanded to achieve a 'PR' result by May 9. According to the already confirmed information, Valery Zaluzhnyi (Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces) and his general staff were against this suicide operation, the plot of which was suggested to Zelenskyy by his British advisers," the source told the press.

Zelenskyy intended to make a joint statement with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the event of the operation's success, the source said.

"The finale of this action was supposed to be a joint statement about the Ukrainian victory by UK Prime Minister Johnson and Zelenskyy. But, in the end, only Johnson spoke yesterday, without mentioning a word about the disaster of the Zmiinyi assault operation," the source added.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Russia Suicide United Kingdom May Event From

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results

58 seconds ago
 Pakistan-Norway trade promotion urged

Pakistan-Norway trade promotion urged

1 minute ago
 Russian Health Ministry Says WHO Resolution Will N ..

Russian Health Ministry Says WHO Resolution Will Not Affect Medical Treatment in ..

1 minute ago
 GLOFs, heat waves & droughts to get worse sans cli ..

GLOFs, heat waves & droughts to get worse sans climate action: Sherry Rehman

28 minutes ago
 French rescuers pluck stranded migrants from Chann ..

French rescuers pluck stranded migrants from Channel

28 minutes ago
 Pricing of edibles reviewed

Pricing of edibles reviewed

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.