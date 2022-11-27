UrduPoint.com

Failed Coup Attempt In Sao Tome And Principe Results In Five Dead - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 27, 2022 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) At least five people died in the failed coup attempt in Sao Tome and Principe in Central Africa, Radio France Internationale (RFI) reports.

On Friday, the prime minister of the African island nation, Patrice Trovoada, said that a coup attempt was thwarted in Sao Tome and Principe and that four attackers were "neutralized" and detained.

According to RFI, at least five people died as a result of the failed coup attempt, including opposition leader Arlecio Costa, while dozens have been arrested.

Sao Tome and Principe authorities have accused the Buffalo Battalion, a South African mercenary group dismantled in 1993, of attempting to stage a coup, RFI said.

A former mercenary with the Buffalo Battalion, Costa participated in a coup attempt in Sao Tome and Principe in July 2003, and was also convicted of the 2009 coup attempt.

