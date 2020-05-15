UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Failure To Adopt Statement On Donbas Ceasefire Measures Kiev's Fault - Russian Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

Failure to Adopt Statement on Donbas Ceasefire Measures Kiev's Fault - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) It is Kiev's fault that the participants in the contact group on Donbas settlement again did not accept a statement on ceasefire measures, Boris Gryzlov, Russia's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group to resolve the situation in Ukraine, said on Thursday.

"It was the fault of Kiev that the statement on a ceasefire was not adopted again. The Russian delegation supported the statement of the parties on an unlimited ceasefire, which would include additional measures agreed back in July 2019," he said after the contact group's meeting.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Kiev July 2019

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan leads religious leade ..

7 minutes ago

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

1 hour ago

Over 17 million people worldwide benefit from MBRG ..

1 hour ago

IoJK, Palestine facing 'similar worsening human ri ..

31 minutes ago

Air Arabia reports AED71 million net profit in Q1

1 hour ago

Govt to provide Rs 37 bln subsidy on fertilizers

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.