MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) It is Kiev's fault that the participants in the contact group on Donbas settlement again did not accept a statement on ceasefire measures, Boris Gryzlov, Russia's representative in the Trilateral Contact Group to resolve the situation in Ukraine, said on Thursday.

"It was the fault of Kiev that the statement on a ceasefire was not adopted again. The Russian delegation supported the statement of the parties on an unlimited ceasefire, which would include additional measures agreed back in July 2019," he said after the contact group's meeting.