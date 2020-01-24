UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Failure To Deliver: Japan Mailman Hoarded Post For Years

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 04:02 PM

Failure to deliver: Japan mailman hoarded post for years

A former Japanese postman faces possible charges after police discovered he stockpiled a mountain of mail at his home, reportedly saying it was "too much bother" to deliver the items

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :A former Japanese postman faces possible charges after police discovered he stockpiled a mountain of mail at his home, reportedly saying it was "too much bother" to deliver the items.

The man was "referred to prosecutors for allegedly violating postal law," a Kanagawa prefectural police spokesman told AFP on Friday.

Local media reported the 61-year-old had around 24,000 undelivered items from between 2003 and 2019 at his home in Kanagawa, near Tokyo.

He reportedly told the police "it was too much bother to deliver them.

" "I didn't want my colleagues to think I was less capable than younger people," he added.

If convicted, the man faces prison time of less than three years or fines of up to 500,000 Yen ($4,500), the police spokesman said.

Japan Post fired the man after the issue came to light late last year, and it apologised for the failure to deliver, pledging to ensure the newly discovered items of mail finally make it to their intended destinations.

Related Topics

Police Man Tokyo 2019 Post Media From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 minutes ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

37 minutes ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 minutes ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

52 minutes ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

51 minutes ago

2500 km roads' construction to facilitate people i ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.