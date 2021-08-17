UrduPoint.com

'Fair Amount' Of US Weapons Given To Afghan Forces Fell Into Taliban Hands - Sullivan

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

'Fair Amount' of US Weapons Given to Afghan Forces Fell Into Taliban Hands - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) A fair amount of US weapons given to the Afghan armed forces fell into the hands of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) and is unlikely to be handed back, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

"We don't have a complete picture, obviously, of where every article of defense materials has gone, but certainly a fair amount of it has fallen into the hands of the Taliban and, obviously, we don't have a sense that they are going to readily hand it to us at the airport," Sullivan said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia White House Airport

