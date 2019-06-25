Fair Consideration of Palestinian Problem Impossible Without Damascus - Syrian Diplomat

A fair examination of the Palestinian issue is impossible without Syria's participation, Ayman Alloush, the Syrian charge d'affaires to Jordan, told Sputnik on Tuesday

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) A fair examination of the Palestinian issue is impossible without Syria's participation, Ayman Alloush, the Syrian charge d'affaires to Jordan, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"No state can be honest with regard to the Palestinian issue without reaching a consensus with Syria," the diplomat said, asked if the positions of Damascus and Amman on the Palestinian problem could contribute to a resolution of the issue.

According to the diplomat, rapprochement between any Arab countries could lead to the consolidation of a pan-Arab approach to the Palestinian issue.

"There is growing awareness of the fact that Israel has occupied not only Palestinian territories, but also occupied some Arab regimes by various means," Alloush said.

Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. Israel has been refusing to recognize Palestine as a state and has been defying UN resolutions calling on it to withdraw from the areas it has been occupying since the 1967 Six-Day war.

The global community has been seeking to settle the conflict via the so-called two-state solution, which implies the establishment of two states, Israel and Palestine, on the disputed territories.