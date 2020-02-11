UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fake News In 2020 US Presidential Election Worries Republicans, Democrats - Poll

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 09:08 PM

Fake News in 2020 US Presidential Election Worries Republicans, Democrats - Poll

More than eight in ten voters of both major US political parties, Republicans and Democrats, fear that made up news stories will affect the upcoming presidential election, with partisans on both sides fearing their respective parties will be hurt the most, the PEW Research Center said in a poll on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) More than eight in ten voters of both major US political parties, Republicans and Democrats, fear that made up news stories will affect the upcoming presidential election, with partisans on both sides fearing their respective parties will be hurt the most, the PEW Research Center said in a poll on Tuesday.

"Large shares of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents (82 percent) and Republicans and GOP [Republican] leaners (84 percent) say they are very or somewhat concerned about the influence that made-up news could have during the election," a press release explaining the poll said.

In addition, partisans - defined as liberal Democrats and conservative Republicans - were more likely than their more moderate counterparts to believe made-up news will mostly be intended to hurt their own party, the release added.

Another pattern that emerged from the survey data is that partisans' news diets are connected with their perceptions about made-up news in 2020, according to the release.

For example, around three-quarters of Democrats who identify MSNBC (77 percent), The New York Times (75 percent) or NPR (73 percent) as their main source of news say they are very concerned about the influence made-up news - much higher than the share of all Democrats who say this.

Among Republicans, two-thirds of those who identify Fox News as their main source of news (67 percent) say they're very concerned about made-up news - also considerably higher than the share of all Republicans.

Related Topics

Election New York Nepalese Rupee Democrats 2020 All From Share

Recent Stories

PTCL announces 5% Final Cash Dividend

3 minutes ago

UAE medicine stockpiles ‘sufficient’ for coron ..

56 minutes ago

Gazprom Says Expects to Boost Gas Output by 20% by ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court to be made best institution: Chi ..

3 minutes ago

LUMHS hospital invites applications for House Job

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Tuesday 11 Feb 2020

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.