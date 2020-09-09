UrduPoint.com
Fakes Before Russian Vote Were Spread Via Websites Of Ukraine And Finland - Prosecutor

Wed 09th September 2020

Fake bomb reports before the vote on Russian constitutional amendments were disseminated via Internet resources in Ukraine and Finland, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Fake bomb reports before the vote on Russian constitutional amendments were disseminated via internet resources in Ukraine and Finland, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said.

"An exact copy of the official website of the all-Russian vote on amendments to the constitution has been installed and blocked, where the false date of its end was reported as July 5. Measures have been taken to restrict access to the Internet mail service registered in Finland, which was used to send anonymous messages about bomb threat in educational institutions. including those included in the infrastructure of the all-Russian voting," Krasnov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

On the eve of voting day, Ukrainian Internet resources were detected, from which false information about the accident at the nuclear power plant near St. Petersburg was actively disseminated, he said. The messages were illustrated with photographs and video files not related to the alleged crash site.

"In order to prevent provocation and panic, destabilization of the situation, 74 such Internet resources were blocked. It should be noted that violations of electoral legislation revealed by prosecutors did not affect the expression of the will of voters and the voting results," Krasnov added.

