Falcon 9 Booster Blasts 105 Payloads Into Orbit From Kennedy Space Center - SpaceX

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2022 | 10:55 PM

A Falcon 9 booster successfully launched Space X's Transporter-3 mission carrying 105 payloads into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, the company announced on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) A Falcon 9 booster successfully launched Space X's Transporter-3 mission carrying 105 payloads into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, the company announced on Thursday.

Transporter-3 took off from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on schedule.

Main engine cut off, first stage separation and second stage engine ignition all took place on schedule, SpaceX said.

Transporter-3 is SpaceX's third dedicated rideshare mission carrying 105 spacecraft including CubeSats, microsats, PocketQubes, and orbital transfer vehicles, the company said.

The payloads were scheduled to be deployed in space between one hour to 90 minutes after launch, SpaceX said.

